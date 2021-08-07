Cancel
James City County, VA

Flood Advisory issued for City of Williamsburg, James City, New Kent, Surry by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 14:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: City of Williamsburg; James City; New Kent; Surry The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Charles City County in east central Virginia Southeastern New Kent County in east central Virginia Southwestern Gloucester County in southeastern Virginia James City County in southeastern Virginia Surry County in southeastern Virginia Western York County in southeastern Virginia The Northern City of Newport News in southeastern Virginia The City of Williamsburg in southeastern Virginia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 232 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Newport News, Williamsburg, Claremont, Surry, College Of William And Mary, Norge, Toano, Queens Lake, Virginia Institute For Marine Sciences, Gloucester Point, Dendron, Jamestown, Scotland, Kings Point, York Terrace, Carver Gardens, Rustic, Busch Gardens, Grove and Elberon. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

