Watch Grant Forrest Stripe Driver Off the Deck at St Andrews

By Kevin Reid
Posted by 
Pro Golf Weekly
 2 days ago

Amid wicked windy condition in St Andrews, Scotland at the famed Fairmont layout, Grant Forrest fired a 9-under 62 to secure a share of the 54-hole lead at the Hero Open.

The Scotland native made bogey on the very first hole, but was then lights-out the rest of the way, dropping 11 birdies, highlighted by six straight on Nos. 6-11 and then three more on his final four holes.

Grant Forrest bumps fists with his caddie on the 18th green after shooting 62 during Day Three of The Hero Open at Fairmont St Andrews on Aug 7, 2021 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Andrew Redington via Getty Images)

To close out his memorable day, Forrest striped a driver off the deck leading to a birdie on the 561 yard par-5 finishing hole.

“I’ve been feeling confident in my game,” said Forrest, who will be seeking his maiden European Tour win tomorrow.

“So I’m just trying to trust that, and trust that the good scores are going to come along.”

ABOUT

Pro Golf Weekly is a digital golf publication and website. The magazine is published each Monday, while the website is updated around the clock with the latest analysis and happenings from the major professional golf tours, along with travel, equipment, gear, and more.

 http://progolfweekly.com
