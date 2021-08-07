Hot with isolates showers and storms for Sunday

We are back in the swing of things in terms of the summertime pattern for central Georgia. Sunday with feature highs in the low 90s with heat indices in the mid 90s.There won't be as many showers and storms on Sunday as there was on Saturday.

We have some drier air working its way into the mid-levels of our atmosphere. This will suppress development tomorrow, though a few storms are still possible. However, anything we see will quickly diminish after we loose the heating of the day on Sunday.

That summertime pattern will continue through the work week. Temperatures will stay consistently in the low to mid 90s with rain chances everyday.

We will be watching heat indices closely to see if there are any prolonged periods of time above 105. If that is forecasted, we could see a heat advisory for parts of central Georgia.

TROPICAL UPDATE: The National Hurricane Center is monitoring 3 areas for development over the next 5 days. The first area is a cluster of thunderstorms rolling off the Africa coast. They have a 30% chance of development over the next 5 days.

The second area has a 40% chance of development over the next 5 days, as it wades over the Atlantic Ocean.

The third area has a 10% chance of developing over the next 5 days. That system is forecasted to move over Puerto Rico and Hispaniola.

None of the systems pose an imminent threat to the United States but we will keep an eye on all of them in the 13WMAZ Weather Center.

7-Day Forecast

