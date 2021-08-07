Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Hot with isolates showers and storms for Sunday

Posted by 
13WMAZ
13WMAZ
 2 days ago

We are back in the swing of things in terms of the summertime pattern for central Georgia. Sunday with feature highs in the low 90s with heat indices in the mid 90s.There won't be as many showers and storms on Sunday as there was on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PHdWn_0bL1081100

We have some drier air working its way into the mid-levels of our atmosphere. This will suppress development tomorrow, though a few storms are still possible. However, anything we see will quickly diminish after we loose the heating of the day on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H6suz_0bL1081100

That summertime pattern will continue through the work week. Temperatures will stay consistently in the low to mid 90s with rain chances everyday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Co6i2_0bL1081100

We will be watching heat indices closely to see if there are any prolonged periods of time above 105. If that is forecasted, we could see a heat advisory for parts of central Georgia.

TROPICAL UPDATE: The National Hurricane Center is monitoring 3 areas for development over the next 5 days. The first area is a cluster of thunderstorms rolling off the Africa coast. They have a 30% chance of development over the next 5 days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=471pij_0bL1081100

The second area has a 40% chance of development over the next 5 days, as it wades over the Atlantic Ocean.

The third area has a 10% chance of developing over the next 5 days. That system is forecasted to move over Puerto Rico and Hispaniola.

None of the systems pose an imminent threat to the United States but we will keep an eye on all of them in the 13WMAZ Weather Center.

7-Day Forecast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dqRZQ_0bL1081100

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play .

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page .

Comments / 0

13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Ocean#Central Georgia#Isolates#The Apple Store#Google Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Iowa StatePosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Storms Bring Heavy Rain, Tornadoes To Iowa

A storm system that moved across Iowa Sunday evening and early Monday morning produced at least two tornadoes, dropped some much-need rain and caused localized flooding. The National Weather Service issued flood warnings for portions of Chickasaw and Floyd counties during the overnight hours after several inches of rain fell in a short period of time between Charles City and Nashua Sunday night. More than eight inches was reported during a three-hour period.
Environmentwmfe.org

Chances Increasing of Two Tropical Developments This Week

At least two tropical waves are showing signs of developing into a depression or storm in the next five days. One of them is on track to reach Puerto Rico by Tuesday, then possibly the Florida Straits or Bahamas by week’s end. The first disturbance (identified as Invest 94L by...
Environmentwfit.org

Chances Increasing of Two Tropical Developments This Week

At least two tropical waves are showing signs of developing into a depression or storm in the next five days. One of them is on track to reach Puerto Rico by Tuesday, then possibly the Florida Straits or Bahamas by week’s end. The first disturbance (identified as Invest 94L by...
EnvironmentCBS42.com

Tracking the Tropics: Invest94L could become a tropical depression later today or tonight

An area of low pressure (Invest 94L) is located just over 300 miles ESE of the Leeward Islands. It has become better organized and conditions are favorable for more development over the next few days as it moves over warm water. There is plenty of dry Saharan Dust ahead of the low, and it will be battling the next few days. Invest 94L could develop into a tropical depression later today or tonight as it moves toward the Lesser Antilles tonight, Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Tuesday and Hispaniola mid-week.
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

Heat, Humidity Here for Long Haul

Charlotte topped out in the 90s for the first time in over a week on Sunday, and there’s only more heat in store for us as we head into the second week of August. It may feel like summer is making up for lost time this week, as highs continue to soar into the 80s and 90s for the foreseeable future. With no cold front or dominant rainmaking system in sight, pop-up showers and storms will be the only reprieve from the oppressive heat and humidity for the time being.
EnvironmentPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Hurricane season’s next named storm could form early this week

The next named storm of the 2021 hurricane season is poised to form this week just east of the Caribbean Sea. The National Hurricane Center has given the potential cyclone, one of two in the Atlantic, a 70 percent chance of forming in the next two days. Early models show the storm’s path could take it over Puerto Rico, Hispaniola and toward the Sunshine State by the weekend.
Environmentwjhl.com

Storm Team 11: Hot and humid with a few P.M. storms Monday

Rain chances are in the forecast throughout the week ahead. However, early in the week, rainfall will be spottier than the middle and end of the week when it will be more widespread at times. It stays very warm and humid all week. Tonight. Mostly clear tonight with some fog...
EnvironmentMyWabashValley.com

Areas of heavy rain with some lightning Monday morning

Temperatures are on the warm side to start us off today. We’re in the 60s and 70s Monday morning with dew points also there. Areas of heavy rain and lightning are moving in this morning at 4:30am. This will continue off and on through today. Showers and storms should tapper off during the afternoon hours. A few showers and storms also are possible tomorrow and there is a chance of rain every day but Friday as we wrap up the week and head into the weekend. Showers and storms are the big things to dodge this week with heat also coming into factor tomorrow also until Friday. Things dry up and cool down for the weekend. There is a marginal risk of a few isolated strong to severe storms today. Tomorrow there is a slight risk. The next few days we could see a few strong to severe storms. Remember to stay hydrated with temperatures in the 90s again starting tomorrow. Mid 80s Monday. Lower 70s overnight Monday.
WPMI

Tropical storm likely in eastern Caribbean

What was a strong disturbance in the Atlantic is now Potential Tropical Cyclone 6, soon to enter the eastern Caribbean. By this weekend it will near the Gulf. Tonight or tomorrow, it will likely become a tropical depression or minimal tropical storm. The next name on the list is Fred. While it’s not a tropical storm or depression, it’s given the “potential” designation so that watches can be issued in the Caribbean.
West Palm Beach, FLmycbs4.com

Potential tropical cyclone 6

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A potential tropical cyclone continues to organize East of the Lesser Antilles. This low pressure area now has an 80% chance to become a tropical depression or storm at any time. With a track over Hispaniola and Cuba, most models are keeping this system...
Environmentvandaliaradio.com

Showers and Storms likely for this morning—hot and humid for the rest of the day

We’ll see showers and storms staying with us for this morning. After off and on showers and storms last night and overnight, we’ll see that continue for this morning. Then, there will be a lower chance of storms late this afternoon and this evening. We’ll see a high today of 87. Then, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies for tonight with a low of 74. In the latest Situation Report from the National Weather Service in St. Louis they do include our area as having a “Marginal” chance of a severe storm today.
EnvironmentWVNT-TV

Some severe storms arrive on Tuesday, quiet Monday night.

Monday night will bring increasing clouds and an isolated shower here or there. Many of us will stay dry, but everyone will be warm! Overnight lows drop into the mid and upper 60s and we stay humid. Watch for areas of patchy fog heading out the door Tuesday morning. Tuesday...
Environmentusf.edu

Chances Increasing Of Two Tropical Developments This Week

Thunderstorms have become better organized with a tropical wave about 150 miles east of Barbados. The National Hurricane Center says a tropical depression is likely to form later Monday or Monday night as it approaches the Lesser Antilles. Original story as of 9:30 PM Sunday:. At least two tropical waves...
EnvironmentPosted by
WJCT News

Chances Increasing of Two Tropical Developments This Week

Thunderstorms have become better organized with a tropical wave about 150 miles east of Barbados. The National Hurricane Center says a tropical depression is likely to form later Monday or Monday night as it approaches the Lesser Antilles. Original story as of 9:30 PM Sunday:. At least two tropical waves...

Comments / 0

Community Policy