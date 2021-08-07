Cancel
Memphis, TN

Folks got produce, local goods, and COVID-19 vaccines at the Memphis Farmers Market

WATN Local Memphis
WATN Local Memphis
The Memphis Farmer's Market joined in the fight to get people vaccinated against COVID-19.

The market hosted a mobile vaccine clinic in downtown Memphis Saturday. People could drop by for some shopping, get a shot, and walk away with a Kroger gift card for even more groceries later in the month.

“We're very happy to be joining with community partners to vaccinate folks throughout Memphis and Shelby County. We know that the Delta variant of coronavirus is rampant in our community and it’s very important for folks to get their vaccinations,” said Kevin Spratlin with the Memphis Fire Department Healthcare Navigator Program.

The Memphis Farmers Market is located in the parking lot beside the Malco Powerhouse Theater at the corner of GE Patterson and S Front Street in the historic South Main District.

The mobile clinic will be back on August 28th to administer second doses.

WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
