Audio: How electricity gets into Trenton’s electrical system and what happens during a power outage with city crews
Trenton City Administrator and Utility Director Ron Urton reports the after-hours emergency phone number to report power outages in the city is routed to the water plant. During the power outage that affected the whole city the night of July 15, he says the power plant operator had to shut down the water plant due to getting so many calls, and the plant was also being affected by the outage.www.kttn.com
