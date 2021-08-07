Cancel
Missouri State

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two men on Friday, August 6

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two men in area counties on August 6, 2021, on several allegations. Thirty-eight-year-old Jami Barton of Carrollton was arrested in Caldwell County. He was accused of felony tampering with a motor vehicle, failing to display valid plates on a motor vehicle, and not wearing a seat belt. Barton was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.

www.kttn.com

Caldwell County, MO
