Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two men on Friday, August 6
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two men in area counties on August 6, 2021, on several allegations. Thirty-eight-year-old Jami Barton of Carrollton was arrested in Caldwell County. He was accused of felony tampering with a motor vehicle, failing to display valid plates on a motor vehicle, and not wearing a seat belt. Barton was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.www.kttn.com
