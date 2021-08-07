Clay Travis: China pushing athletes to ‘to the edge,’ using Olympic wins to ‘sell’ that they are equal to the US

After being delayed a year, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are now in their second week, with track & field events currently ongoing. But the fastest woman in America will not be running any races at these games. In early July, American track athlete Sha’Carri Richardson received a one-month suspension from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency after testing positive for marijuana use during the U.S. Track & Field trials. While the suspension recently expired, Richardson was left off the Olympic team entirely. The disciplinary action received significant pushback on social media, especially following Richardson’s sensational performance in the 100-meter dash at trials. Many people viewed this treatment to be unfair and biased. It is not the only controversial decision that was made regarding athlete eligibility and performance in the lead-up to the Olympics. Notably, two Namibian teenage runners were deemed ineligible to participate due to naturally high testosterone levels. More broadly, swim caps designed for Black hair were prohibited from use at the Olympics. This begs two questions: Why does there seem to be such a strong and disproportionate regulation on Black athletes, and to what extent are sporting organizations entitled to control athletes’ lives?