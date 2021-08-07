AT Sages Ravine and Race Mountain

Registration is required for this activity. Mount Carrigain (4,682 feet) is a popular New Hampshire 48 due to its outstanding 360 degree views and gorgeous ridge line trail. We will take a moderately paced 10.5 mile out and back hike to the summit, where we can explore the observation tower which gives hikers an incredible view of nearly all the 4000 footers of NH. Our pace will average about 2 miles per hour on some of the easier terrain and slower on the steeper and technical sections. Elevation gain will be 3450 feet. The trip will start early in the morning and depending on how long we spend at the top should take somewhere between 6 to 8 hours. The priority is enjoying the scenery and company as well as getting back into hiking shape after the past 12 months. You should be in good shape and have done 5 to 7 mile hikes with elevation in the past year. Please wear a face covering when we first meet; we will probably be able to take them off for most of the hike but will need them just in case. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.