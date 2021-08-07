Cancel
AT Sages Ravine and Race Mountain

outdoors.org
 13 days ago

Registration is required for this activity. Join us to explore beautiful Sages Ravine and Race Mountain with views to Greylock! Conditions will determine the route, but the hike will be about 8 miles with a elevation gain of about 900 feet. Storm weather cancels the hike. The hike is one of many taking place along the Appalachian Trail this weekend. The AT Vista Committee organized the weekend to honor the 100th anniversary of the Benton MacKaye article urging the creation of the Appalachian Trail. Please join us in honoring the very beginning of the Trail that is to this day more popular than ever!

Lifestyleoutdoors.org

20's and 30's Mt. Garfield

Registration is required for this activity. Come celebrate the second weekend of August with Young Members!! This is a group within AMC dedicated to encouraging people in their 20s and 30s to enjoy the outdoors. Join us for a beautiful hike up to Mt. Garfield (4,500 ft) with fantastic views of the surrounding area, including Mt. Lafayette and Mt. Lincoln. Hike will be roughly 10 miles with 3000 ft of elevation gain at a moderate pace (1.5-2 mph). This is not a trip for beginners. and participants should be ready for an 8-9 hour day. The exact time and meeting location are sent to approved participants only. We will not require the use of face masks on this trip, following the rescinding of restrictions by MA and NH, although we note that masks are still advised for unvaccinated individuals whenever 6 ft distancing with others cannot be maintained.
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Cyclist dies during iconic mountain race in Colorado

The death of a cyclist competing in the iconic Leadville Trail 100 mountain bike race was announced at the awards ceremony of the event this past Saturday, where participants subsequently shared in a moment of silence. Since then, few official details have been released aside from that a rider perished at the event.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Mt. Carrigain Day Hike

Registration is required for this activity. Mount Carrigain (4,682 feet) is a popular New Hampshire 48 due to its outstanding 360 degree views and gorgeous ridge line trail. We will take a moderately paced 10.5 mile out and back hike to the summit, where we can explore the observation tower which gives hikers an incredible view of nearly all the 4000 footers of NH. Our pace will average about 2 miles per hour on some of the easier terrain and slower on the steeper and technical sections. Elevation gain will be 3450 feet. The trip will start early in the morning and depending on how long we spend at the top should take somewhere between 6 to 8 hours. The priority is enjoying the scenery and company as well as getting back into hiking shape after the past 12 months. You should be in good shape and have done 5 to 7 mile hikes with elevation in the past year. Please wear a face covering when we first meet; we will probably be able to take them off for most of the hike but will need them just in case. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
Traveloutdoors.org

Cold River Camp Week 8

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. (best time to call: before 9pm) Come hike and relax in beautiful Evans Notch at historic Cold River Camp, jewel of the White Mountains. The Appalachian Mountain Club's Cold River Camp is a wonderful vacation destination for experiencing the charms of the White Mountains. Local hiking trails abound, from easy to challenging. Open summits, brooks, secluded pools. The Presidentials and North Conway are within striking distance for day trips, as are the Saco and Androscoggin Rivers. Settle into your cabin for a week or partial week to hike, swim, paddle, bike or simply relax. Most guests return to this peaceful place year after year. Come be part of the Cold River Camp community. We look forward to seeing you! Highlights Include: •Private cabins •Delicious, to-go meals 3x a day •Robust COVID-19 safety protocols •Hike Consultant on-site to advise you in planning your daily adventures If you cannot spend an entire week at camp, we also accept partial week reservations. Contact registrar for details and availability. For more information and a COVID FAQ, visit the Cold River Camp website.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Mt Shaw Day Hike

Registration is required for this activity. Mount Shaw is a gem on the 52 WAV list as the highest peak in the Ossipee Range at 2,990 ft with incredible views of Lake Winnipesaukee to the south and the Sandwich Range to the north! The hike is a 7.7-mile loop in the woods. We will summit Mt. Shaw directly and descend over Black Snout and Tate Mountain, gaining 2,450' of elevation. We plan on maintaining a moderate pace. With stops for views and lunch, you should plan on 6+ hours. We will not require the use of face masks on this trip, following the rescinding of restrictions by MA and NH, although we note that masks are still advised for unvaccinated individuals whenever 6' distancing with others cannot be maintained. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Hiking Mt. Tom & Mt. Willey

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for an approximately 8 mile hike to the summits of Mt. Tom, Mt. Field & Mt. Willey, 3 of the NH 4000 Footers. We will hike the A-Z, Avalon & Willey Range Trails, with approximately 4000 feet of elevation change. Hikers may wish to stay overnight Saturday &/or Sunday at the AMC Highland Center.
Chandler, AZsantansun.com

Area friends prepare for tough mountain bike race

They first came together years ago over a glass of their favorite beer at Casual Pint Ocotillo in Chandler. The more that Frank Gavin, Chad Eby and James Welsh spoke, they realized they all shared a common love for biking. Whether on the road or on one of Arizona’s several mountain trails, the three men continued to bond over a sport they all fell in love with at different times in their lives.
LifestylePosted by
Only In New Mexico

Two Mile Pond Loop Is A 1.4-Mile Loop Trail In New Mexico That Is Perfect For Your Next Outing

If you are looking to get outdoors and enjoy Mother Nature, head to the mountains. The Two Mile Pond Loop Trail, located in the Santa Fe National Forest, is an easy hike in New Mexico that your entire family will enjoy. Not only will you capture some beautiful views of the ponds and the surrounding […] The post Two Mile Pond Loop Is A 1.4-Mile Loop Trail In New Mexico That Is Perfect For Your Next Outing appeared first on Only In Your State.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

15 miles Roaring Brook Falls / Quinnipiac Trail. Cheshire CT

Registration is required for this activity. This will be a strenuous hike. It is intended for serious and experienced hikers who are fond of distance and elevation changes. Hiking pace is 2 to 2.5 mph - you must stay with the group. I keep my hiking groups to no more than 10 adults. We will all meet at 0800 at the trailhead located at the end (cul -de -sac) of Cornwall Avenue in Prospect CT which runs off Tress Road. We will then leave some cars here and carpool to Boardman Drive in Propsect CT which is about 2 miles away. The hike starts on Boardman Drive and ends on Cornwall Drive. The trail starts easy for the first 3 miles then elevation and trap rock begins. We will continue south on the Quinnipac Trail crossing over route 42 and eventually reaching our halfway point on the summit of Mt Sanford. Continuing south down Mt Sanford we will join the by pass trail are turn noth reconnecting with the "Q" trail and retrace our steps. Depending on the feeling of the group we could go down the roaring brook trail to see the falls from top to bottom, and back up again. Return to the "Q" trail and north to the cars parked Cornwall Drive. Expect traprock, some mud and some water crossings.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Air Line Trail, Colchester, Easy

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. About a 5 mile hike from Rte. 2 in Colchester on the Air Line Trail past Norton Pond over the River Road brownstone arch bridge built in 1887 and then down to a gravel road. We will follow the road alongside the Salmon River then hike back up to the Air Line Trail and return to the cars. There will be a snack stop and possibly lunch stop along the hike. Since this is an in and out hike, you can turn around and go back any time to make it a shorter or longer hike. Meet 10:00 AM in the commuter parking lot at Exit 16 (Rte. 149) off Rte. 2 in Colchester. For those who are interested we will go to Papa Z's Pizza Restaurant after the hike for indoor dining.

