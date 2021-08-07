AT Sages Ravine and Race Mountain
Registration is required for this activity. Join us to explore beautiful Sages Ravine and Race Mountain with views to Greylock! Conditions will determine the route, but the hike will be about 8 miles with a elevation gain of about 900 feet. Storm weather cancels the hike. The hike is one of many taking place along the Appalachian Trail this weekend. The AT Vista Committee organized the weekend to honor the 100th anniversary of the Benton MacKaye article urging the creation of the Appalachian Trail. Please join us in honoring the very beginning of the Trail that is to this day more popular than ever!activities.outdoors.org
