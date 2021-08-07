New Northeast-Wayne State agreement designed to strengthen area industrial technology workforce

NORFOLK, Neb. – Since its establishment nearly 50-years ago, Northeast Community College has been diligent in meeting the needs of its students, especially those who are beginning their higher education journey. The first week of school can be chaotic as students transition into a routine that consists of attending classes, getting their questions answered on college life and making new friends. This year, Northeast has initiated a new endeavor that ensures students integrate into the culture of college with the assistance of everyone on campus.