New Northeast-Wayne State agreement designed to strengthen area industrial technology workforce
A new agreement between Northeast Community College and Wayne State College has the potential to strengthen the region’s industrial technology workforce. On Tuesday, the presidents of the two colleges signed a Memorandum of Agreement that creates the Associate of Applied Science (AAS)/Bachelor of Science (BS) Technology program. It allows graduates who complete their associate degrees at Northeast Community College to transfer all of their completed academic credits to Wayne State College to study industrial technology and earn a bachelor's degree.mywaynenews.com
