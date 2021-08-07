Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

New Northeast-Wayne State agreement designed to strengthen area industrial technology workforce

mywaynenews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new agreement between Northeast Community College and Wayne State College has the potential to strengthen the region’s industrial technology workforce. On Tuesday, the presidents of the two colleges signed a Memorandum of Agreement that creates the Associate of Applied Science (AAS)/Bachelor of Science (BS) Technology program. It allows graduates who complete their associate degrees at Northeast Community College to transfer all of their completed academic credits to Wayne State College to study industrial technology and earn a bachelor's degree.

mywaynenews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Industrial Technology#Economy#Wayne State College#Job Opportunities#Aas#Nebraska#The U S Census Bureau#The College Center#Bs Technology#Northeast Edu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Collegesi4biz.com

Seminole State Expands Academic School; New Center for Workforce Education

SANFORD, Fla. (July 26, 2021) – A new academic school at Seminole State College of Florida will incorporate the former School of Engineering, Design and Construction and the former School of Academic Foundations to create the School of Construction, Design, Engineering and Information Technologies. The new school is home to the following professional disciplines:
Wayne, NEsiouxlandnews.com

Northeast Community College and Wayne State College teaming up

Sioux City, IOWA — Two northeast Nebraska institutions of higher learning are teaming up to train skilled workers. Northeast Community College and Wayne State College have signed an agreement to create a joint program training industrial technology workers. Students can get an associate's degree in applied science from NECC then...
Fremont, OHSeneca County Advertiser-Tribune

Terra State hires new assistant dean of Technology and Skilled Trades

FREMONT — Terra State Community College announced Friday its new assistant dean of the Technology and Skilled Trades Division: Nate Kohlenberg. A Green Springs native, Kohlenberg is a Terra State alumnus and previously served as the controls engineering supervisor for Motion Controls Robotics, Inc. Kohlenberg is also a U.S. Navy...
Norfolk, NEnortheast.edu

Northeast places added emphasis on new students

NORFOLK, Neb. – Since its establishment nearly 50-years ago, Northeast Community College has been diligent in meeting the needs of its students, especially those who are beginning their higher education journey. The first week of school can be chaotic as students transition into a routine that consists of attending classes, getting their questions answered on college life and making new friends. This year, Northeast has initiated a new endeavor that ensures students integrate into the culture of college with the assistance of everyone on campus.
Pella, IAOskaloosa Herald

Central College receives federal funding for Talent Research Program

PELLA — Central College will receive five more years of funding from the U.S. Department of Education for the college's Talent Search program. The award, contingent on annual congressional appropriations, is expected to total $2.5 million. The nationwide TS program, part of the U.S Department of Education, prepares middle school...
Murray, KYKFVS12

Murray State, WKCTC announce new transfer agreement, programs

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University and West Kentucky Community and Technical College expanded their partnership by introducing two new initiatives on Monday, August 9. The first was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the two that will provide help to eligible students who want to transfer...
CollegesThe Tribune

Aims Community College resumes full in-person operations through COVID-19

Aims Community College returned to 100% in-person operations Monday for the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic. The college resumes full and complete function at all four campus locations ahead of the start of the fall semester on Aug. 23. A college spokesperson said the school will continue to require...
Columbia, MORolla Daily News

State Fair, Columbia colleges announces new transfer agreement, tuition discounts

State Fair Community College and Columbia College officials recently announced a new partnership that provides a 10 percent discount on tuition for State Fair Community College graduates through Columbia College’s Associate Degree Transfer Grant. Additionally, State Fair Community College employees, spouses and dependents will receive a 15 percent tuition discount.
Indiana Statemountainvalleynewspaper.com

Northeast Safest Campus In State

By Bonita Wilborn According to data released from stateuniversity.com, Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) has been ranked as the safest campus in Alabama. Snead State Community College follows NACC in Boaz.NACC President Dr. David Campbell stated, “It is part of our student services to be the safest college we can…
JobsOklahoma Daily

OU Health, College of Nursing conduct panel regarding nursing shortages, launch initiatives to strengthen workforce

OU Health held a panel on Monday to discuss solutions to strengthen its workforce amid nursing shortages. Julie Hoff, the dean of the OU Fran and Earl Ziegler College of Nursing, announced that OU Health and the College of Nursing are joining forces to launch initiatives they hope will build and support a more educated, engaged and effective nursing workforce.
Cass County, TXcasscountynow.com

TC expands Honors College

Texarkana College welcomes 83 new Honors College students to campus this fall who represent spring 2021 high school graduates from 12 school districts in Bowie and Cass counties. At Monday’s Board of Trustees meeting, Dr. Donna McDaniel, TC’s Vice President of Instruction, reported that the Texarkana College Foundation, which underwrites the ...
Madison, WIwisc.edu

The Discussion Project invites applications for fall virtual sessions

The Discussion Project has released application information for two new sessions taking place virtually in fall 2021. This free, online course will support instructors in designing and implementing synchronous video conference discussion for classes of 40 or fewer students. The training consists of seven, two-hour synchronous sessions held via Zoom, each preceded by an hour of asynchronous work.
River Forest, ILoakpark.com

Concordia University creates new colleges to boost programs

Concordia University Chicago in River Forest recently launched two new colleges in a reorganization it says will match students’ interests and propel their careers forward. Over the last few months, the university broke up the College of Arts and Sciences and College of Graduate Studies and Innovative Programs to build a pair of new colleges to provide students and faculty a more succinct educational experience, said Erik Ankerberg, provost and chief academic advisor at Concordia.
Charitiestufts.edu

Altus Dental and Chewsi create new endowed scholarship at Tufts University School of Dental Medicine; focus on underrepresented communities

Tufts University School of Dental Medicine (TUSDM) has received a generous donation to create endowment funding from Altus Dental and its sister company, Chewsi Dental. This endowment creates a permanent fund available to students, including those from underrepresented communities, who will be the next generation of dental and oral health professionals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy