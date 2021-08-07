Mega Millions Winner: Did Anyone Win Friday's $191 Million Jackpot?

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – A San Antonio resident bought a Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million at the QuikTrip on 2800 Alta Mere Drive, in Fort Worth. It was purchased on July 27. The claimant chose to remain anonymous. The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (2-35-36-54-64), but not the Mega Ball number (11). Mega Millions is played by choosing five numbers from a field of 70 and one Mega Ball number from the second field of 25 numbers. To win the Mega Millions jackpot, players must match all six numbers drawn including the Mega Ball. Players matching fewer numbers may not win the jackpot, but still walk away winners. Mega Millions currently offers a $20 million starting jackpot and a second-tier (Match 5+0) prize of $1 million. By choosing the Megaplier for $1 more per play, players can multiply their non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four or five times, winning as much as $5 million. Drawings are broadcast each Tuesday and Friday at 10:12 p.m. CT.