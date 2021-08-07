Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottery

Mega Millions Winner: Did Anyone Win Friday's $191 Million Jackpot?

Posted by 
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Mega Millions jackpot will rollover on Tuesday (August 10) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $191 million drawing on Friday (August 6) night. The jackpot will now increase to $208 million ($150.2 million cash value) for Friday night's drawing. Results from Friday's Mega Millions game are...

kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Jackpot#Powerball Lottery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
Related
North Fond Du Lac, WInbc15.com

Unclaimed $100,000 Lottery Lotto ticket expires Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An unclaimed All or Nothing Wisconsin Lottery Lotto ticket worth $100,000 is set to expire Friday. The ticket was purchased at Station Prospect LLC, 330 Prospect Ave., North Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin Lottery said. The winning matching numbers for the January 31, 2021 Midday drawing are 2-9-10-12-13-15-17-18-19-20-21.
Michigan StatePosted by
WBCT B-93

Check Your Tickets: Winning $1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In Michigan

A news release from the Michigan Lottery website said the player matched all five white balls drawn. The winning numbers were 05-21-32-36-58. The winning ticket was purchased at the Quality Dairy in Lansing. The player with the winning ticket can collect their money by contacting the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division to schedule an appointment. They have one year from the drawing date to collect their winnings.
San Antonio, TXKSAT 12

San Antonio resident hits it big in Mega Millions lottery drawing

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio has another millionaire thanks to the Texas Lottery. A San Antonio resident recently purchased a Mega Millions quick pick ticket at QuikTrip #881, located at 2800 Alta Mere Drive, in Fort Worth. The winning ticket, which matched all five white-ball numbers but didn’t match the...
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

$1 Million Lotto Ticket Sold At Fort Worth QuickTrip

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – A San Antonio resident bought a Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million at the QuikTrip on 2800 Alta Mere Drive, in Fort Worth. It was purchased on July 27. The claimant chose to remain anonymous. The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (2-35-36-54-64), but not the Mega Ball number (11). Mega Millions is played by choosing five numbers from a field of 70 and one Mega Ball number from the second field of 25 numbers. To win the Mega Millions jackpot, players must match all six numbers drawn including the Mega Ball. Players matching fewer numbers may not win the jackpot, but still walk away winners. Mega Millions currently offers a $20 million starting jackpot and a second-tier (Match 5+0) prize of $1 million. By choosing the Megaplier for $1 more per play, players can multiply their non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four or five times, winning as much as $5 million. Drawings are broadcast each Tuesday and Friday at 10:12 p.m. CT.
Lansing, MI94.1 Duke FM

Winning lottery ticket sold at QD in Lansing

LANSING, MI — A lucky Michigan lottery player won a $1 million on Wednesday night in the Powerball drawing. Lottery officials say the winning ticket – 05-21-32-36-58 – was sold at the Quality Dairy on Dunckel Road in Lansing. The winner should contact the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division at...
Arlington, TXPosted by
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Texas Man Wins $1 Million From Free Lottery Ticket For Covid Vaccine

A man in Arlington, Texas, hit the jackpot after he got his Covid-19 vaccine. Gary Smith was visiting his family in Arkansas when he got his second dose of the vaccine at an area health clinic earlier in July. He was given the choice of a $20 gift card for the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission or a $20 scratch off lottery ticket as part of a state program encouraging people to get the shot.
LotteryPosted by
UPI News

Man wins $375,000 from lottery ticket bought because he was bored

July 27 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man said he only bought the scratch-off lottery ticket that earned him a $375,000 jackpot because he was bored. The Grand Strand man, whose identity was not released, told South Carolina Education Lottery officials he bought a $10 Mighty Jumbo Bucks ticket from the OMKS LLC store in Myrtle Beach because he was bored and looking for something to do.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WDCG G105

North Carolina Mans Scores Big Prize In Mega Millions Win

A North Carolina man recently accomplished a feat that few have: winning a coveted million dollar lottery prize. Matthew Simmons, of Charlotte, is celebrating after the $2 Mega Millions ticket he purchased last month won him a $1 million prize, matching all five white balls to beat the 1 in 12.6 million odds, according to WCNC. He bought the winning ticket for the July 2 drawing at a 7-Eleven convenience store on Freedom Drive in Charlotte.
LotteryPosted by
UPI News

Woman accidentally buys identical lottery tickets, splits jackpot with herself

July 14 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman accidentally purchased two tickets for the same lottery drawing and ended up splitting a $305,046 jackpot with herself. Susan Gray, of Statesville, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials she meant to purchase tickets for two separate Carolina Cash 5 drawings when she stopped at the Kangaroo Express store in Statesville, but she mistakenly bought two identical tickets for the same Saturday drawing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy