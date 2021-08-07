Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Delving Into The Scummy World of Inkjet Printers

By Carlos Zotomayor
SolidSmack
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m happy we live in a prevalent digital age. Things are pretty instant now to the point that you don’t need to move a muscle just to have a specific task done. Need to sweep the floor? There’s the Roomba. Need breakfast ready when you wake up? There are self-timer kitchen appliances. So, how come despite these improvements in technology, printers still manage to jam? It’s 2021 and things shouldn’t be like this! Or should they?

www.solidsmack.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Printers#Ink#Cartridges#Kitchen Appliances#Roomba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Epson Awarded Sourcewell Contract For Business Inkjet Copiers, Printers And Multifunction Printers

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson America, Inc., a worldwide leader in inkjet printing solutions, today announced it has been awarded a Sourcewell contract for its portfolio of digital imaging solutions including business inkjet print, copy, scan hardware and large-format printers. Sourcewell, a government organization, streamlines the competitive bid process to connect state and local government, educational institutions and nonprofit organizations with world-class suppliers.
Victoria, TXvictoriacollege.edu

VC Library offering use of 3D printer to public

The public has a chance to utilize some cutting-edge technology at the Victoria College Library. The library is now offering guests an opportunity to create objects with its 3D printer. For 5 cents per gram of weight of the object, guests to the library can utilize the state-of-the-art printer, which can make models up to nine inches square.
Electronicswindowscentral.com

Creality CR30 3D printer review: Infinite possibilities

3D printing as a consumer business has been around for more than a decade, and while we have seen great strides in the size, accuracy, and quality of the prints they can produce, a lot of those changes have come from small part changes not big mechanical experimentation. Our list of the best 3D printers shows that although there is a variety in the scale of each printer, the technology they use is all surprisingly similar.
ComputersLas Vegas Herald

Understanding more about printer ink cartridges

Whether you are dealing with canon printer ink cartridges or any other printer cartridge there are things that you will need to know about them. For most people, the printer ink is not something that they would wish to spend much time thinking about. Majority do purchase the same brand because their printer and don't consider whether there are any other options in the market.
ElectronicsPosted by
BobVila

The Best Photo Printers of 2021

Are your favorite photos languishing on your phone or hard drive? Why not print those memories instead? The best photo printer makes lab-quality photo printing easy, affordable, and convenient, right in the comfort of your home. From portable pocket printers to professional-grade machines, there’s a photo printer to suit every need. To shop wisely, read on to learn what factors and features to consider, then check out some quality products to find your best photo printer, whether you’re creating a family photo album or printing professional photos for your business.
Small BusinessThe Gadgeteer

Deal of the day – Save on iDPRT thermal printers

DEAL NEWS – If you ship a lot of packages from your home or small business, a dedicated shipping label printer like these two from iDPRT can make your job a whole lot easier and faster. The SP410 and SP420 thermal printers are compatible with Windows and Mac computers and are able to print out shipping labels super fast. The best feature of these prints is that you don’t have to keep an eye on ink levels because the iDPRT printers don’t use ink. They are thermal printers. Want to know more? Read our iDPRT SP410 thermal label printer review for all the details on how they work.
ElectronicsThe Gadgeteer

Voxelab Aquila 3D printer review

REVIEW – Technology has come a long way in just the past five years. When they first came out, 3D printers were well beyond the price range of most labs not to mention an ordinary citizen. Now anyone with a few hundred dollars to spare can purchase one. The question is always which one to get. The Voxelab Aquila 3D printer is a great first 3D printer for anyone who is looking into getting into the hobby. Easy to assemble and comes with its own custom software to compile 3D files for printing means there isn’t anything needed to start printing beyond the machine itself.
EngineeringAugusta Free Press

How do metal 3D printers work?

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Are you planning on producing metal parts? If this is the case, there are a couple of machining processes you could potentially employ. Requesting a CNC machining quote is a great example of this, but it is also possible to 3D print metal products. You could do this with the help of a 3D printing service, although you could buy your own metal 3D printer as well of course. Which option you are going for will depend on your situation, but it is definitely important to know how the metal 3D printers work. Thankfully this will be explained below.
Victoria, TXcrossroadstoday.com

‘The 3D printer allows people freedom to be creative’

VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria College Library is now offering a chance for the public to utilize some cutting-edge technology. Guests now have the opportunity to create objects with the library’s 3D printer for five cents per gram of weight of the object. The state-of-the-art printer can make models up to nine inches square.
SoftwarePosted by
TechRadar

This Windows 10 update is breaking printers

Microsoft has revealed that its recent July Patch Tuesday security release has had a serious effect on printing and scanning on some other Windows 10 devices. "After installing updates released July 13, 2021 on domain controllers (DCs) in your environment, printers, scanners, and multifunction devices that are not compliant with section 3.2.1 of RFC 4556 spec might fail to print when using smart card (PIV) authentication," shared Microsoft as it listed the issues that plague the latest Windows 10 release, version 21H1.
ElectronicsPopular Science

The Best 3D Printers: Make Anything, Anytime

The 3D printer, when it first arrived, seemed right out of the future: you can create anything at all, crafted of a steady stream of plastic. Lost a chess piece? Print a new one. Need an adapter for the sink? Print one. The possibilities are endless. But sometimes, the choice of which of the best 3D printers to buy can also feel endless. Here’s how to find the best model for you.
ElectronicsPopular Mechanics

The 11 Best Printer Stands for Your Work Setup

There’s nothing that kills productivity faster than a messy and disorganized office. Your printer can be troublesome to organize because they’re a bit bulky, and you have to keep paper, ink, and toner nearby. Luckily, printer stands make it easier to keep your space neat and tidy. There are a wide variety of printer stands out there that fit a number of home office needs.
TechnologyPosted by
Tom's Hardware

How to Make Multicolor Prints with an FDM 3D Printer

The best 3D printers, even inexpensive models like the Creality Ender 3 Pro, are able to make highly detailed models, but most can only output in one color at a time. In this guide, we’re going to explore a few different ways you can print parts in multiple colors using an FDM 3D printer that only has a single nozzle. The three techniques we’ll explore are the ‘Pause and Swap’ method of swapping filament spools, printing objects in multiple pieces, and using rainbow filament to create parts with a satisfying color transition. You can also paint your model after printing, but that will be a whole other article.
Electronicsinputmag.com

Students: Here’s how to find a killer printer

For many people, a home printer just isn’t necessary most of the time; but with school back in session for many, and remote education no longer just a passing trend, having a printer at home is less optional than ever. It’s much easier to plug into the living room printer than run around town trying to find one before that assignment you procrastinated on is due.
ElectronicsThe Gadgeteer

Epomaker SK61 mechanical keyboard review – small in size but big in features

REVIEW – If you’re like me and have been using a full size keyboard including a 10-key number pad for most of your life, the world of tiny keyboards can be a bit of a shock. Just last year I started experimenting with different keyboard layouts (I don’t need numpad as often as I used to in my daily work), and it’s pretty great how much desk space you can get back with a smaller form factor. I have been using the Epomaker AKKO 3068 small keyboard since I reviewed it earlier this year at my treadmill-desk station, as well as the full size Glorious Modular Mechanical Keyboard at my main gaming station. I had hoped to replace the GMMK with the Epomaker SK61 keyboard and Epomaker SK1 number pad (also being reviewed by me currently), but it turns out that I need a few of the missing keys that have been trimmed down to this 61 key form factor. I instead used it at my treadmill-desk where I spend several hours each day during work trying to burn off whatever massive amount of sugar I’ve inhaled that day. I think this product might be a great fit for some gamers who want a small keyboard, or typists who don’t need arrow keys or the pgup/pgdn/del/end/ins/home key cluster very often.
Electronicsxda-developers

These are the best accessories for HP Pavilion Aero: Mice, keyboards, monitors, and more

HP’s Pavilion series has been offering some good value-for-money notebooks for the masses. However, with the new Pavilion Aero 13, the company hopes to bring an elevated experience that is closer to the more premium Envy and Spectre series of notebooks. The new Aero 13 is powered by AMD’s Ryzen 5000U processors and comes with a lightweight design weighing under a kilogram.
SoftwarePosted by
Tom's Guide

How to share a printer in Windows 10

Knowing how to share a printer in Windows 10 can prove invaluable. Without printer sharing, the only way for multiple users to all print from a single device is to manually connect their own computers. In this guide, we’ll show you a much easier way. By sharing a printer over...
ElectronicsSolidSmack

ForeverPen: The Perfect Miniature Marking Companion

It’s amazing that even with so many multi-tools on the market, very few of them have the one thing most people need: a writing apparatus. I mean, what good is a mini-ruler/blade/tape measure when you don’t have any marking tool to use with them?. With this, the folks at World’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy