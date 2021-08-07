MO Troopers Say Speeding Is Becoming A Real Issue During The 100 Deadliest Days Of Summer

The 100 Deadliest Days of Summer continue in Lake of the Ozarks, and some people are driving too fast, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. One Trooper talks about the time you will not gain because you’re driving over the speed limit “It’s pretty minimal. You can think about the times you’ve seen someone fly by you and then you get to the next stoplight and boom..they’re at the next stop light,” says Corporal Brian Geier.