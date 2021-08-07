Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

MO Troopers Say Speeding Is Becoming A Real Issue During The 100 Deadliest Days Of Summer

By KRMS News Anchor
KRMS Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 100 Deadliest Days of Summer continue in Lake of the Ozarks, and some people are driving too fast, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. One Trooper talks about the time you will not gain because you’re driving over the speed limit “It’s pretty minimal. You can think about the times you’ve seen someone fly by you and then you get to the next stoplight and boom..they’re at the next stop light,” says Corporal Brian Geier.

www.krmsradio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cars#Trooper#Krms News#Christian Blood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
TrafficNEWS10 ABC

AAA: Stay safe during ‘100 Deadliest Days’

NEW YORK STATE (WWTI) — AAA Western and Central New York are urging drivers to use caution during the end of July, as we enter the “100 Deadliest Days.”. The “100 Deadliest Days” are a period of time between Memorial Day and Labor Day when teen driver crashes dramatically increase. Due to summer being in full swing, and with fewer COVID-19 protocols, AAA is warning teens to be more diligent to avoid tragedies.
Clark County, NVreviewjournal.com

Trooper struck during car chase; suspect dead after shooting

A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper was struck on Interstate 15 near the Strip by a suspected carjacker Tuesday who died after a law enforcement shooting at the scene, officials said. The suspected carjacker was the focus of a law enforcement pursuit before the trooper was struck on the southbound lanes...
Idaho Stateeastidahonews.com

Man leads ISP troopers on high speed chase through Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police say a man driving dangerously fast led a trooper on a high-speed chase through a portion of Idaho Falls. It began Thursday around 7:30 a.m. when witnesses called dispatchers about a car swerving all over Interstate 15 near Idaho Falls. A trooper spotted the car, driven by a man later identified as Dean Martin, 46, pass him while driving around 100 miles per hour, according to court documents.
Greenlawn, NYabc7ny.com

Drunken driving crashes increase during '100 Deadliest Days'

GREENLAWN, Long Island (WABC) -- A rash of drunken driving crashes is prompting a reminder that the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day is known as the 100 Deadliest Days on the road. The parents of Boy Scout Andrew McMorris took part in a press conference Wednesday on Long...
Louisiana StateHammond Daily Star

Troopers arrest hit-and-run suspect

On Saturday, July 24, 2021, shortly after 8:15 PM, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a fatal crash on US 190 near North Tranquility Road in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of a bicyclist. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending proper notification to next of kin.
Arkansas StateArkansas Online

​​State trooper fired on during Conway pursuit

A motorist who was fleeing an Arkansas State Police trooper Thursday afternoon on Interstate 40 near Conway fired on the pursuing officer, the agency said in a news release. While on patrol, Trooper Tyler Langley attempted to stop a speeding motorist at around 1:43 p.m. The motorist refused to stop and sped away westbound on the interstate, the release said. The vehicle exited the interstate at Dave Ward Drive and the driver abandoned the vehicle near Donaghey Avenue.
Nevada Statereviewjournal.com

Nevada trooper critically injured during I-15 pursuit identified

A trooper who was critically injured when he was struck by a car during a pursuit Tuesday on Interstate 15 has been identified as Micah May, 46. The Nevada Highway Patrol said in a statement that May remained in critical condition Wednesday at University Medical Center. Troopers and officers were...
Pickens County, SCwspa.com

Motorcyclist dead in Pickens Co. collision, troopers say

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died on Saturday following a collision on US Highway 178 in Pickens County, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, the crash occurred around 2 p.m. Saturday on Hwy 178 near Five Forks Road. Bolt said the driver...
Devils Lake, NDDevils Lake Daily Journal

State trooper assaulted during traffic stop

DEVILS LAKE - A North Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper was was treated for non-life threating injuries after being assaulted during a traffic stop at the westbound Oriska Rest Area on Monday. According to NDHP reports, on July 26, the highway patrol trooper responded to a report of a reckless driver...
Gouverneur, NYnny360.com

State trooper injured during Gouverneur arrest

GOUVERNEUR — A state trooper was injured during the arrest of a Gouverneur woman Saturday night. Amber L. Dashner, 27, of Gouverneur, was charged by state police Saturday with second-degree assault, a felony, and fourth-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors, in the town of Gouverneur. Police allege Ms....
RelationshipsPosted by
CrimeOnline

Couple Found Dead in Separate Sites On Camping Trip, Police Investigating as Homicide

A man and a woman were dead near an Ohio campsite Tuesday after losing contact with family weeks before. According to WCMH, the pair, from Pickaway County, had gone camping in the Equine Area of the Appalachian Hills Wildlife nature preserve and lost contact with family members in early July. The couple has not been identified and it is not known when they left for the camping trip.

Comments / 0

Community Policy