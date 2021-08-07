WVU Plucks Commitment From Florida Athlete

West Virginia had an excellent July in football recruiting, and continued that run in August with the commitment of Florida linebacker Travious “Trey” Lathan on Saturday. Pitt and West Virginia were Lathan’s two finalists, surviving a group of some three dozen offers that included Power 5 schools Arizona State, Boston College, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Indiana, Louisville, LSU, Miami (FL), Michigan, Michigan, State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and Virginia. Akron, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Florida A&M and Florida International were among other notable schools that also offered scholarships,