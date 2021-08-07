FEMA & FCC to conduct test of national alert systems via phones, radio and TV
Nationwide tests of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) conducted by Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are scheduled for Wednesday, August 11th between 11:20am and 11:50am. The tests will enable assessing the operational readiness of the national alerting infrastructure and to identify any needed technological and administrative improvements.whatcom-news.com
