FEMA & FCC to conduct test of national alert systems via phones, radio and TV

whatcom-news.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNationwide tests of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) conducted by Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are scheduled for Wednesday, August 11th between 11:20am and 11:50am. The tests will enable assessing the operational readiness of the national alerting infrastructure and to identify any needed technological and administrative improvements.

whatcom-news.com

