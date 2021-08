START Bus is administering a survey about its Transfer Hub to gather community perspective about a more permanent hub in downtown Jackson. The survey is for START Bus riders and the community at large to weigh in about potential locations for riders to transfer between buses. The survey will also assess what additional amenities might be added, like lighting, seating, shelter, and so forth, to further improve the Transfer Hub. Once the survey and outreach are complete, LSC Transportation Consultants, a team that worked on START’s new Route Plan, will compile the information, and provide a summary of input in a final Transfer Hub Study. The survey can be found at surveymonkey.com/r/starthubsurvey.