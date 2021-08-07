Cancel
Billings, MT

Billings Senior's Allie Cummings to join Division II Point Loma Nazarene

By Scott Breen
montanasports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBILLINGS - Billings Senior's Allie Cummings has announced her basketball commitment via Twitter to NCAA Division II Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego, California. Cummings had a breakout junior year for the Lady Broncs during 2020-21 averaging 12.4 points (No. 6 in Class AA), 42% from the 3-point line, 2.6 steals, 4.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists. Her single-game scoring high was 22 points, in addition to a single-game career high of five made 3-pointers. Cummings also led the Eastern AA regular season in made free-throws.

www.montanasports.com

