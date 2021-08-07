Guess the Starting XI - Week 17 vs. LA Galaxy
It's been a big week for the Vancouver Whitecaps, and it's about to be an equally big weekend for the Guess the Starting XI contest. The conclusion of Sunday's match will mark the official half-way point of the season, and as such, this will also mark the end of the first half of the Guess the starting XI contest. Keep in mind that we'll be deducting your lowest two scores from the last ten matches, and that will be reflected in the standings following this one, as we hand out the title for the first half of the season.
