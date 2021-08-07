Guess the Starting XI - Week 17 vs. LA Galaxy

With the world focusing on the transfer saga concerning the Argentian Gauld, the real Ryan Gauld joined his teammates as they travelled to Los Angeles to take on the MLS’ flagship team. He didn’t find himself the starting lineup, which was expected due to him having recently joined the team, but he did manage to come in off the bench. What was unexpected was losing two of the Whitecaps’ best attacking threats in top scorer Dajome and star left back Gutierrez. Without those two players, concerns about who would be providing service to Cavallini arose. Luckily the Whitecaps coped, and didn’t even need to utilize the striker as they earned a point in a hard fought draw away from home.