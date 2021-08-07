What Is the ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’ About?

“Yellowstone” star Dave Annable has a new job in order as he will be part of the Fox reboot of “Fantasy Island.”. “Yellowstone” fans will remember Annable as “Lee Dutton” from the show, though he only had a brief role. Lee Dutton was the oldest child of Yellowstone Ranch owner John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner. Annable’s stay on the show is short. He dies in the very first episode of the very first season. Lee falters after attempting to reclaim some cattle that wander onto the Broken Rock Tribe property. The character does however appear in other episodes featuring flashbacks. Another actor portraying a younger Lee Dutton is also seen in various flashbacks. It is unknown if Annable will ever appear on the show again though it shouldn’t be ruled out. “Yellowstone” like to utilize flashback in order to flesh out certain characters and storylines on the show.