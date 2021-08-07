Delta worsens in Australia’s biggest cities despite lockdowns

The United States is unlikely to be sent back into lockdown despite a surge in Covid-19 cases stemming from the Delta variant, top US scientist Anthony Fauci said Sunday. America is in for "some pain and suffering in the future" but enough people have now been vaccinated to prevent a repeat of last winter's deadly surge, the infectious disease expert who advises President Joe Biden told ABC's "This Week." "I don't think we're going to see lockdowns," Fauci said, after Biden this week said the United States was probably headed for new restrictions because of the Delta variant surge. Elsewhere in the world countries including China and Australia have in fact put some of their people back under lockdown as the highly contagious variant spreads, not long after it seemed life was beginning to return to normal.