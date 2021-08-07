Cancel
Public Health

Delta worsens in Australia’s biggest cities despite lockdowns

By Malcolm Scott Bloomberg,
Boston Globe
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe delta outbreak worsened across Australia’s biggest cities, with cases in Sydney and Melbourne hitting fresh highs for the current outbreak. Sydney recorded 319 new cases, New South Wales state’s Minister for Health Brad Hazzard told reporters on Saturday. There were 5 deaths. Victoria had 29 new cases, according to...

