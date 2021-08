DULUTH — I just returned from a road trip. It was time, before the COVID delta variant invades, for a little adventure and renewal. Most people, when they think of road trips, envision wide-open spaces and places not seen before. That may not necessarily be the case. Sometimes it’s to check in with people who matter or who have played an important part in our lives. This can be family or friends not seen in a long time, or those who shaped our life by their guidance; being there when we needed them.