The Denver Broncos are well underway with training camp in 2021, but not every player is playing up to expectations. Who has disappointed so far?. Denver Broncos training camp is now in full swing, and the team is merely days away from its first preseason game of the 2021 season against the Minnesota Vikings. The Broncos will practice this week against the Vikings to finally get a shot at someone other than themselves on the practice field, and there is plenty right now to be excited about in Broncos Country.