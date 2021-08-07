Three Things I Think I Think – Deep Weekend Thoughts
1) How About That Jobs Report? Wowzers. That was something else. Yesterday’s Jobs Report was huge figure after huge figure. The unemployment rate collapsed to 5.4% and the US economy added almost a million jobs. Truly great numbers across the board. I said it in my recent interview – people are pouring back into the workforce. This momentum is really picking up now and that’s only going to continue as the stimulus winds down and the demand for labor picks up into year-end.www.pragcap.com
Comments / 0