A new series exploring all stages of a scan-to-BIM workflow, starting with useful tips for project planning and defining the scope of work with your client. Your firm has the tools and experience for 3D capture and BIM modeling, so you’re looking to take the natural next step and offer scan-to-BIM services. But a good scan-to-BIM workflow is a complex thing with lots of moving parts, and you don’t have the luxury of figuring it out as you go.