Metro Times shows WXYZ how to spot hoax before 'reporting' Detroit hyena-dog as fact
ABC's affiliate in Detroit should post one of these reminders in its newsroom:. If it sounds too bizarre, it may not be true. If your mother says she loves you, check it out. Hours after WXYZ reported -- to use that word very loosely -- a Detroiter's Facebook claim of a man giving away puppy dogs that supposedly were hyenas, the station yanked it offline and confessed it had been duped.deadlinedetroit.com
Comments / 5