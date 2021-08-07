Metro Times shows WXYZ how to spot hoax before 'reporting' Detroit hyena-dog as fact

A Detroit woman took her new puppy to the vet to get checked out and claimed to have made a wild discovery. According to the Detroit Metro Times, a woman posted on Facebook that she was handed a puppy by a man outside of a market who told her the mother ran away. She took the puppy in and grew attached to her. When she took the dog to the vet, the woman claims the vet told her the 5-week-old puppy was "mostly hyena."