An atheist can become a born again Christian

By Jimmy DeYoung
vcyamerica.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJD: Atheism and atheist who have actually become believers in Christ. And then we want to also discuss how we might minister to those who claim to be atheists. DJ: A high ranking official in a Kenyan atheist organization said Saturday he had accepted Christ and he had resigned from his position because he no longer wanted to promote atheism in the country. And then the atheist reported on their website, “this evening regretfully the secretary of the atheist and Kenya society Mr. Seth Mahiga informed me that he has made the decision to resign from his position as secretary of the society”. Then reason for resigning is that he has found Jesus Christ and he is no longer interested in promoting atheism in Kenya, we wish Seth all the best in his new found relationship with Jesus Christ.

www.vcyamerica.org

