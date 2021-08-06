7 Ways to Practice Bible Reading at Lunchtime
The week my sister visited from out of town I struggled with reading my Bible. My passion and heart is to encourage women to read their Bibles on a daily basis. For years I’ve been consistent and focused when it comes to Bible reading, but occasionally life happens, and it is hard to keep up with my plan. Currently, I am reading through the New Testament during the summer, but at other times I read through single books of the Bible or follow a topical plan. A plan is nice, and I’ve shared before how having a plan to read your Bible is vital. There is one more thing you need to be consistent with your Bible reading.am630theword.com
Comments / 0