Los Angeles Chargers Sign Chris Okoye and KJ Sails

By Chargers Communications
chargers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Chris Okoye and cornerback KJ Sails. Okoye, who played college football at Ferris State, spent the 2018 offseason with Cincinnati as an undrafted free agent before being released during final roster cuts. He most recently saw action for the Alphas in The Spring League. Okoye will wear No. 90 for the Chargers.

