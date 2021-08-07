Cancel
TV Shows

Meet the cast of 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 7

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IkHEa_0bL06ySb00

Katie Thurston’s journey to find love on The Bachelorette is coming to a close, which means it’s almost time for our favorite guilty pleasure: Bachelor in Paradise, which returns for its seventh season on Monday, Aug. 16 on ABC.

Following a two-year break amid the COVID-19 pandemic, your favorite (and not-so-favorite) Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants are heading back to the Paradise resort in Mexico for another shot at love.

But as we know in paradise, nothing goes smoothly, and there’s surely plenty of drama on the way.

Here’s a look at the initial cast of Bachelor in Paradise‘s seventh season, which includes some fan favorites and notorious villains.

Jessenia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i2pIf_0bL06ySb00
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Abigail

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WX9CJ_0bL06ySb00
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Natasha

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27wkMS_0bL06ySb00
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Ivan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y9A84_0bL06ySb00
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Deandra

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pe6Pm_0bL06ySb00
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Kenny

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PJQEH_0bL06ySb00
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Aaron

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KSma1_0bL06ySb00
ABC/Craig Sjodin

James

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MKIPW_0bL06ySb00
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Kelsey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ljqBW_0bL06ySb00
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Tre

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o76jK_0bL06ySb00
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Connor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ACAEn_0bL06ySb00
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Karl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PVANb_0bL06ySb00
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Victoria P.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09dcTo_0bL06ySb00
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Maurissa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cswUx_0bL06ySb00
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Mari

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HH85N_0bL06ySb00
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Joe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nvk7a_0bL06ySb00
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Victoria L.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Poh1_0bL06ySb00
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Serena C.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32v7iX_0bL06ySb00
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Tahzjuan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e0txn_0bL06ySb00
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Serena P.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oSPzg_0bL06ySb00
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Tammy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OBvOQ_0bL06ySb00
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Brendan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HnjHz_0bL06ySb00
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Noah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22lrEo_0bL06ySb00
BACHELOR IN PARADISE – ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” stars Noah. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

You know him from: Tayshia’s season

TV & VideosPosted by
Distractify

Fans Definitely Won't Miss Chris Harrison on 'Bachelor in Paradise'

ABC has confirmed that Bachelor in Paradise will return to television after a two-year hiatus, and teasers for Season 7 confirm that there is no shortage of drama. Some of Bachelor Nation's favorite past contestants will be returning for another chance at love including "Grocery Store Joe" Amabile and the Queen herself, Victoria Larson.
TV SeriesPosted by
BET

‘The Game’ Welcomes News Cast Members For Revival Season

The Game is inching closer and closer to its premiere date, and a stacked cast is ready to play!. Several new cast members have been confirmed for the revival, including Vaughn Hebron (Tyler Perry’s The Oval), Adriyan Rae (Chicago Fire) and Analisa Velez (Sneaky Pete). For the reboot, Hebron will play Jamison Fields, an undrafted free agent, while Rae will star as Brittany Pitts, the daughter of Jason and Kelly Pitts, and Velez will play Raquel Navarro, Brittany’s best friend.
Celebritiesthecinemaholic.com

Are Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes From The Bachelorette Still Together?

‘The Bachelorette’ is an exciting dating reality show that has a single woman chose her dream partner from a group of eligible bachelors. In season 17 of the show, bank marketing manager Katie Thurston was given the opportunity to pick out her dream partner. A former contestant on ‘The Bachelor,’ Katie seemed quite taken with Blake Moynes when he was introduced in the fourth week of the season. The two showed great chemistry and seemed to be quite dedicated to each other. Naturally, there is a lot of curiosity about whether Katie and Blake ended up together. Let’s find out, shall we?
TV ShowsMarie Claire

Who Will Be 'The Bachelor' in 2022?

We've arrived at the end of the first of two seasons of The Bachelorette airing this year, which means fans have been wondering which of Katie Thurston's contestants could get picked to be the next Bachelor. While there's still Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette and an entire Bachelor in Paradise run to go before we return to the franchise's flagship show, now's as good a time as any to go over the rumored frontrunners for The Bachelor Season 26.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Cat Costumes! Romance! Island Tension! Connor B., Tre and Aaron Tease Their ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Journeys

Tournament of roses! Connor Brennan, Tre Cooper and Aaron Clancy teased season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, promising lots of drama to go around. After reuniting for The Bachelorette: Men Tell All special, which aired on Monday, July 26, the season 17 Bachelorette contestants exclusively told Us Weekly that finding The One was still a top priority for them — which is why they went to Mexico for Paradise.
TV & VideosPosted by
Us Weekly

A New Journey! Producer Shares First Look at Michelle Young’s ‘Bachelorette’ Season

Ready to hand out roses! While Katie Thurston‘s season finale is scheduled to air on Monday, August 9, producers have already gotten a jump start on the next season. The Bachelorette executive producer Mike Fleiss teased a first look while filming Michelle Young’s upcoming season, which is scheduled to air on ABC in October. He tweeted on Saturday, August 7, “On location with our #TheBachelorette,” alongside a snap of Young.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Tayshia Adams Says Filming Katie Thurston's 'Bachelorette' Season Was Hard on Her Relationship With Zac Clark

Tayshia Adams is opening up about the strain her Bachelorette hosting duties put on her own relationship. The former Bachelorette turned host appeared on The Ben and Ashley I. Almost Famous podcast this week for some real talk about the struggles she and fiancé Zac Clark have faced in their relationship. Specifically, Tayshia was candid about the way their time apart while she was co-hosting Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette contributed to said struggles.
Paradise, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Katie Thurston Predicts Cast Will “Drool Over” Aaron Clancy On Bachelor In Paradise

Almost paradise! We’re knocking on heaven’s door! And yes, we’ll ask for more. After missing out on a 2020 season of Bachelor In Paradise, the gates are about to be blown wide open. It was announced in April that season 7 of The Bachelor/Bachelorette branch-off was happening. The countdown to the August 16th premiere date is on! As we […] The post Katie Thurston Predicts Cast Will “Drool Over” Aaron Clancy On Bachelor In Paradise appeared first on Reality Tea.

