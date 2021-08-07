Meet the cast of 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 7
Katie Thurston’s journey to find love on The Bachelorette is coming to a close, which means it’s almost time for our favorite guilty pleasure: Bachelor in Paradise, which returns for its seventh season on Monday, Aug. 16 on ABC.
Following a two-year break amid the COVID-19 pandemic, your favorite (and not-so-favorite) Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants are heading back to the Paradise resort in Mexico for another shot at love.
But as we know in paradise, nothing goes smoothly, and there’s surely plenty of drama on the way.
Here’s a look at the initial cast of Bachelor in Paradise‘s seventh season, which includes some fan favorites and notorious villains.
