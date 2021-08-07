Meet the cast of 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 7

Katie Thurston’s journey to find love on The Bachelorette is coming to a close, which means it’s almost time for our favorite guilty pleasure: Bachelor in Paradise, which returns for its seventh season on Monday, Aug. 16 on ABC.

Following a two-year break amid the COVID-19 pandemic, your favorite (and not-so-favorite) Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants are heading back to the Paradise resort in Mexico for another shot at love.

But as we know in paradise, nothing goes smoothly, and there’s surely plenty of drama on the way.

Here’s a look at the initial cast of Bachelor in Paradise‘s seventh season, which includes some fan favorites and notorious villains.

Jessenia

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Abigail

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Natasha

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Ivan

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Deandra

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Kenny

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Aaron

ABC/Craig Sjodin

James

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Kelsey

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Tre

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Connor

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Karl

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Victoria P.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Maurissa

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Mari

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Joe

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Victoria L.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Serena C.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Tahzjuan

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Serena P.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Tammy

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Brendan

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Noah

BACHELOR IN PARADISE – ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” stars Noah. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

You know him from: Tayshia’s season