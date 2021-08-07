Watch now: Duck Derby paddles back to Children's Museum of Illinois

DECATUR — Even if it won't actually affect the outcome of the race, it's hard not to cheer for your rubber ducky when it's in the Duck Derby. Adults and children gathered around the trench as the barrel filled with water from a spout and finally tipped over, carrying the numbered rubber duckies down the course, tumbling and shifting position until 10 winners were the first to go across the finish line. The ducks are identical and the numbers are on their bottoms, so it's hard to know if your duck is doing well or badly until the race is over and the winners are announced.