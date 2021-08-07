Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Sheriff: Cuomo could face misdemeanor charge

By WRGB Staff
KATV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — The Albany County Sheriff’s Office addressed the media Saturday about a criminal complaint filed earlier this week against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said that the attorney for the victim contacted the sheriff’s office Wednesday indicating he had a female client...

katv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Attorney General#Apple
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public Safetydistrictchronicles.com

Rudy Giuliani comes to Gov. Cuomo’s defense in sex-harass scandal

Scandal makes strange bedfellows. Republican former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani has come to the defense of embattled Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo amid the latter’s sexual harassment imbroglio, arguing that Cuomo has had his reputation irreparably damaged without due process. Giuliani, who also served as personal lawyer to former president...
PoliticsPosted by
Rolling Stone

So Exactly How Screwed Is Andrew Cuomo?

Let’s do a quick overview of where Andrew Cuomo’s support stands following Tuesday’s bombshell report laying out a pattern of rampant sexual misconduct that state Attorney General Letitia James described as both “disturbing” and “in violation of both state and federal law”: The state Assembly leader and state Senate majority leader have both said he should no longer be in office. All 27 U.S. representatives from New York have called for his resignation, as have the state’s two senators, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand. So too has New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. So too has House Speaker...
New York City, NYKABC

NY AG: Cuomo Will Not Face Criminal Charges. Huh? Imagine If Cuomo’s Name Was Trump…

(New York, NY) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will not face any criminal charges at this point after a report found he sexually harassed several state employees. State Attorney General Letitia James announced the findings of a five-month investigation into charges from women that Cuomo created a sexually hostile work environment and made unwanted advances. She said the charges are of a civil nature, not criminal. However, investigator Anne Clark added other state prosecutors may choose to turn the case into a criminal matter at a future date. The reports cites numerous women, including current and former state employees, who claim the Democratic governor touched their “intimate body parts” and made unwanted advances. In one instance, a staffer said Cuomo reached under her blouse and touched her breasts. A female state trooper assigned to protect Cuomo said the Governor sexually harassed her. James said she has proof that Cuomo’s office intimidated witnesses and created a “toxic work environment” based upon 74-thousand pieces of evidence.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Stefanik calls for Cuomo to be arrested

House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (N.Y.) called for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to be arrested after an investigation found the governor had harassed multiple women. In a statement, Stefanik also said President Biden should call for the governor’s resignation. “No one is above the law and today...
Politicswhdh.com

Schumer and Gillibrand call for Cuomo’s resignation in wake of AG report

(CNN) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday faced mounting pressure from Democrats, including New York’s two US senators, to resign in the wake of a report that found he sexually harassed multiple women. The investigation conducted by New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office found that Cuomo engaged in “unwelcome...
PoliticsNews 12

Cuomo accuser plans to file civil lawsuit against governor, advisors

The first woman to accuse Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment now plans to file a lawsuit. Lindsey Boylan is filing a civil suit against Cuomo and his advisors, accusing them of retaliating against her. The state attorney general's report found Cuomo's office tried to portray Boylan as a liar...
Georgia StateWRDW-TV

New charge faced by Ga. sheriff over treatment of inmates

ATLANTA - An Atlanta-area sheriff is facing an additional charge in a federal prosecution accusing him of violating the civil rights of people in his agency’s custody. Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill — suspended from office upon the recommendation of a panel that included Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams — is accused of ordering that inmates be strapped into a restraint chair without justification and as punishment.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Rep. Lee Zeldin Wants To Know Why There Is No Criminal Referral Against Andrew Cuomo From New York AG Letitia James

Congressman Lee Zeldin (R-NY) New York Republican Gubernatorial candidate spoke to Jason Chaffetz on The Brian Kilmeade Show about Governor Andrew Cuomo’s sexual harassment of multiple women. Zeldin says there is no choice for the democrat assembly but to move forward on impeachment. Zeldin wants to know why there is not going to be a criminal referral by New York State Attorney General Letitia James. Zeldin says what Cuomo is accused of is a Class A misdemeanor carrying up to a year in jail and having to be registered on the sex offender registry for forcible touching. Zeldin feels people need to stay on the offense because Cuomo thinks he can change facts and reality and it is still possible he is elected to a fourth term.
Politicstalesbuzz.com

Team Cuomo continues its underhanded attacks on his investigators

How about that: Assembly Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Lavine actually slapped Rich Azzopardi, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s loyal spokesthug, for bad-mouthing state Attorney General Tish James, who’s overseeing a key investigation into the many sexual-harassment claims against the gov. Lavine (D-LI) is overseeing the Assembly’s own (incredibly slow-moving) impeachment probe of...
Politicsnewsbrig.com

$106M light show announced by Cuomo in 2017 in storage: report

The state has spent $106 million on a light show that is gathering dust in storage four years after Gov. Andrew Cuomo promised it would “blow people away,” according to a report. The “Harbor of Lights” project has been on the shelf for years as $37 million worth of LED...
PoliticsNews Channel Nebraska

Cuomo faces calls for resignation from powerful Democrats in wake of AG report

New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday faced mounting pressure from powerful members of his party, including President Joe Biden and US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to resign in the wake of a report that found he sexually harassed multiple women. The investigation conducted by New York Attorney General...
Public SafetyFox News

Inside the rise of New York AG Letitia James as she takes on Cuomo, Trump

New York Attorney General Letitia James’s office released the results of an extensive investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday potentially derailing his political career and continuing to launch her own as some speculate she has eyes on a higher office. James, a former ally...
PoliticsNew York Post

De Blasio again calls on Cuomo to step down after ‘troubling’ AG report

Mayor Bill de Blasio again called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to step down Tuesday, following the bombshell findings of Attorney General Tish James’ probe, which he called “disqualifying,” and “painful to hear.”. “The summary you just gave represents behavior that is unacceptable, unacceptable to anyone, especially in a public servant,”...
Politicsnewsbrig.com

Cuomo grilled for 11 hours by probers over sex-harass claims

Gov. Andrew Cuomo was grilled for about 11 hours over the sexual-misconduct allegations against him as part of a probe by state Attorney General Letitia James, a report said Monday. The governor was questioned last month by investigators working for James’ office — and lawyers involved in the probe also...

Comments / 0

Community Policy