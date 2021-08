Katie Ledecky has a chance to make some history. More than the history that she's used to making at these international competitions when she sets records with times — though she has the chance to do plenty of that as well. Ledecky currently sits at five Olympic gold medals, putting her three behind Jenny Thompson of the United States for the most gold medals won by a female swimmer in the Olympics. She competes in five events this year, giving her more than enough to surpass Thompson.