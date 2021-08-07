Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Training Camp Week 2 Recap

By Mike Alongi
clnsmedia.com
 2 days ago

Evan Lazar and Alex Barth break down the second one of Patriots training camp. Patriots Insider Evan Lazar is joined by his co-host, 98.5 The Sports Hub writer and former CLNS Media colleague Alex Barth. This podcast is powered by BetOnline.ag. Sign up with the promo code CLNS50 to receive...

www.clnsmedia.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Sports Hub#Clns Media#The Patriots#Stitcher
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Spotify
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
CBS Baltimore

First Week Of Ravens Training Camp Begins Wednesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens training camp is set to begin on Wednesday, July 28 at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills. The first full-team practice is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Veteran players reported on Tuesday. All passes to the 12 open practices including the one held M&T Bank Stadium were claimed within 24 hours. For more: 5️⃣ key storylines as the Ravens begin Training Camp. 📰: https://t.co/I4nzACno3L pic.twitter.com/VNpmNoLB3c — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 27, 2021 Ravens' first week of training camp Tuesday: Vet players report (Media availability 4PM) Wednesday: First full-team practice (8:30AM-10:30AM) Thursday & Friday: Practices in Owings Mills (830-1030AM) Saturday: Practice at M&T Bank Stadium (6PM-8PM) — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) July 27, 2021
dolphinstalk.com

DolphinsTalk Podcast: Recap of Day 1 of Miami Dolphins Training Camp Practice

On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike and Ian talk about all of the hot topics in the world of the Miami Dolphins. Mike and Ian talk about the latest news surrounding Xavien Howard. Is there a remote chance Miami can salvage this situation? Did Howard put out the correct statement in his request for a trade? What will this do to the Dolphins defense in 2021. Plus, we talk about what took place on the field Wednesday during the Dolphins first day of work on the field. We talk about how Tua looked, who else stood out and played well. And also spoke about which players are starting camp on PUP. We also talk about Bernardrick McKinney’s restructured contract, Big E’s Twitter suspension and why Mike doesn’t like Celine Dion, and what is planned for the next few days with the Dolphins practice schedule. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.
NFL985thesportshub.com

Training Camp Day 3 Recap // Andrew Callahan, Boston Herald // 7-30-21

Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald joins Alex Barth to break down Day 3 of Patriots training camp. Topics include practicing without full pads, Cam Newton vs. Mac Jones, the hot start for Nelson Agholor, and the evolution of the team’s defensive front. For more on Patriots training camp, visit 985TheSportsHub.com.
NFLwesternmassnews.com

Patriots return to the field for second week of training camp

FOXBORO, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – It’s back to work for the New England Patriots as the team looks to ramp up practice week. The team taking the field for week two of training camp on Monday. Coach Bill Belichick said, "It's a good opportunity this week to really work on the...
NFLchatsports.com

Day 4 Bears Training Camp Recap: Sean Desai’s defense standing out

The Chicago Bears held their fourth training camp practice at Halas Hall, and so far things have been moving along as expected. After scouring Twitter for reports from the beat writers and fans, including our guy @TJStarman, it seems the defense is ahead of the offense, which is normal for this time of year, and the 2021 quarterback room has been performing better than the group from last year.
NFLatozsportsnashville.com

Tennessee Titans: Recapping Bud Dupree’s First Practice of Training Camp

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree made his Training Camp debut on Friday after being activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list. Dupree missed the Titans’ first seven practices because a team physician hadn’t yet cleared him. The 28-year-old pass rusher tore his ACL in December 2020. His absence...
NFLclnsmedia.com

Kristian Wilkerson Has A Day | Patriots Day 10 Training Camp Observations

FOXBORO, Mass. – After a dud of a practice on Friday and an off-day on Saturday, the Patriots hit the practice field on Sunday to start their third week of training camp ahead of Thursday’s preseason game against the Washington Football Team. Now we know there are no real off...
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers Podcast: Diving deep into the Steelers’ defeat of Dallas

The Steelers kicked off their 2021 preseason schedule with a 16-3 victory over the Cowboys in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday night. How did they look? Who looked good? Who looked bad? How much does it matter? What about James Washington reportedly seeking a trade? All of that and more on the latest edition of Steelers Friday Night Six Pack! Join Tony Defeo on those those subjects, engaging in Pittsburgh pro football talk and much, much more.
NFLclnsmedia.com

WR Kristian Wilkerson Making Strong Case For a Roster Spot

Wilkerson was Evan Lazar’s player of the day at day 10 of training camp after leading the team in receptions. Wilkerson has impressed all camp and will be a tough cut if he doesn’t make the roster. READ Evan’s Day 10 Notebook: https://www.clnsmedia.com/lazars-notebook-are-patriots-wrs-nkeal-harry-and-kristian-wilkerson-for-real/. CLNS Patriots Coverage is Powered by BetOnline.ag,...
NFLclnsmedia.com

PATRIOTS NEWS: N’Keal Harry Stacking Together Good Days

Wide Receiver N’Keal Harry has very good at camp so far and had a highlight reel catch from Cam Newton today. N’Keal told reporters: “I just want to prove the people who continue to support me right.”… “It’s all coming together at this point.” Ted Karras and Devin Asiasi returned but Hunter Henry and David Andrews left practice due to injuries.
NFLclnsmedia.com

Cam Newton & Mac Jones Have STRONG Practices

Both starter Cam Newton and rookie Mac Jones had strong practices. Newton finished 12-of-13 in 11-on-11s while Jones was 17-of-22. The two QBs combined to go 9-of-10 in real competitive 11-on-11s. READ Evan’s Day 10 Notebook: https://www.clnsmedia.com/lazars-notebook-are-patriots-wrs-nkeal-harry-and-kristian-wilkerson-for-real/. CLNS Patriots Coverage is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a...
NFLPosted by
NESN

Joe Cardona Injury: Patriots Long Snapper Could ‘Miss A Little Time’

The New England Patriots might be entering the preseason without their longest-tenured specialist. Joe Cardona, who’s entering his seventh season as New England’s long snapper, “could potentially miss a little time” after leaving Sunday’s training camp practice with an injury, according to a report Monday from The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.
NFLclnsmedia.com

Will N’Keal Harry Have A BREAKOUT Season?

Harry spoke after practice about how he feels faster, quicker, and more confident on the field , he said: “It’s all coming together at this point”. Can N’Keal continue his hot start against the top corners like Stephon Gilmore and JC Jackson instead of Joejuan Williams and Michael Jackson Sr.? That has yet to be seen but so far so good for the 3rd year Wide Receiver.
MLBclnsmedia.com

Red Sox Woes Continue | Red Sox Beat w/ Alex Barth

On this week’s episode of Red Sox Beat host Mike Petraglia is joined by Alex Barth writer and reporter for 98.5 The Sports Hub.The Red Sox are now 10-12 since the All-Star break. CLNS Red Sox Coverage is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus...
NFLclnsmedia.com

Mac Jones Is Building MOMENTUM

The Patriots ran 2-minute drill at the end of practice and Mac went right down the field with 4 straight completions, capped by a back-shoulder to Marvin Hall, vs the scout team defense. Mac finished 4-7 vs the starting defense. READ Evan’s Day 11 Notebook HERE: https://www.clnsmedia.com/lazars-notebook-jones-lights-up-two-minute-drill-adrian-phillips-continues-strong-camp/. CLNS Patriots Coverage...
NFLPatsFans.com

Best Of Social Media: Sights and Sounds From Day 11 Of Training Camp

The Patriots returned to practice for day 11 of training camp back in full pads on Monday as the quarterback battle between Cam Newton and Mac Jones continued during additional 11v11 drills. In addition to the quarterback battle, the Patriots brought in long snapper Brian Khoury to fill the absence...
NFLPosted by
NESN

NFL Insider Offers Insight Into Mac Jones-Cam Newton Patriots QB Battle

Dennis Eckersley: Chris Sale Taking Bus To Rehab Start 'Says Everything About Him'. The quarterback competition between Cam Newton and rookie Mac Jones is the top storyline at New England Patriots training camp. Will Bill Belichick stick with Newton, the veteran, or will Jones force his head coach roll with...
NFLCBS Sports

Three bold predictions for Patriots in 2021: Damien Harris enjoys breakout season out of the backfield

No matter who you ask in the New England area, they'll all tell you that the Patriots' 2020 campaign wasn't up to snuff. In the aftermath of Tom Brady departing for Tampa Bay, the club struggled and limped to a 7-9 record while missing out on the playoffs for the first time since 2008. This offseason, Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft made a tremendous effort to avoid that fate going forward by spending big in free agency and investing a first-round pick on a quarterback, bringing Alabama's Mac Jones in the fold as the future face under center.

Comments / 0

Community Policy