Kentucky football is in a pretty interesting place in its evolution right now. The recruiting is rolling, NFL draft picks continue happening at an unprecedented rate, Mark Stoops and Vince Morrow are highly popular within the fanbase, and a new offensive coordinator has rejuvenated some excitement on that side of the ball for the fanbase. But the reality is that coming off a 10-win season in 2018, the last two seasons have been a struggle. Yes, the performance of Lynn Bowden and the wildness of COVID 2020 allowed many to write off what were often times brutal games to watch. But I think 100% of the fanbase agrees that stringing together three less-than-stellar seasons following 2018 would pretty well stunt the momentum of the program.