Banners featuring Reds legends who have played with the Bats hang in the concourse at Louisville Slugger Field.

I nudged the mustard from the packet onto the hotdog and then carefully did the same with the relish. My bottle of water already in the cupholder and my hot pretzel on standby, I eased back into my seat next to my husband at Louisville Slugger Field. The two of us ready for some baseball.

Home to the Bats, a Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, Slugger is the stage where talented young professionals develop their skills and where fans get to tag along in a fun-filled environment.

On Tuesday, August 10, the Bats return from the road to begin a six-game homestand against the Milwaukee Brewers affiliate, the Nashville Sounds. That series is followed by another six-games at home versus the Gwinnett Stripers, an Atlanta Braves affiliate, beginning on Tuesday, August 17.

Plenty of opportunities to catch this season’s talent still remain.

In particular, Hunter Greene has been a player to watch. A top prospect, Greene has pitched three shutouts for the Bats this season, striking out 10 batters in his last outing. And his fastball has been clocked at 104 mph.

Recently named the Triple-A East Player of the week, top prospect Jose Barrero, batting .458 at the time, reached base 23 consecutive games in July.

Another top prospect, pitcher Nick Lodolo, recently joined the team from Double-A Chattanooga.

A game at Slugger may also yield a unique look at some of the current Reds players who’ve been assigned to Louisville for rehabilitation. Joey Votto, Aristides Aquino, Shogo Akiyama and Michael Lorenzen have all played in Louisville this season.

But the Bats experience isn’t just about getting to see up-and-coming players and some of the current Reds. It’s also about enjoying the fanfare that goes along with attending a professional baseball game.

Fan-friendly promotions range from giveaways at the gate to reduced concession prices. From live music and entertainment to fireworks. In between at bats and innings, fans are treated to a host of games.

Inside the park, a kids and family area, complete with playground equipment, is available. Featured on the next two Sundays, children 12 and under get a free meal: a hot dog, nachos and a drink. And following the game, they are invited to run the bases.

A variety of food, in addition to hot dogs and pretzels, and drink options are available throughout the concourse.

For tickets and more information, contact the front office at 502-212-2287 or visit www.milb.com/louisville .

(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of the travel blog, Tales from the Trip, which is also on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at marj.appelman@gmail.com .)