Police: Male Dies From Medical Issue After Resisting Arrest

A Louisiana man pleaded guilty on Monday, years after devising a kidnap-for-hire plot targeting his estranged wife that ended with his two hitmen drowning. According to The Advocate, Lawrence Handley, 53, pleaded guilty to second-degree kidnapping and attempted second-degree kidnapping. Handley was under the influence of methamphetamine and cocaine in 2017 when he paid Sylvester Bracey and Arsenio Haynes, both 27, to kidnap his estranged wife as the pair were mired in a contentious divorce.