Toro went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run in Seattle's 8-6 loss to Houston on Tuesday. Toro pinch hit for Dylan Moore in the ninth and belted a home run to right off former teammate Ryan Pressly to halve Seattle's deficit, but it proved to be too little too late. Making an early impact with his new team is an encouraging sign, though it's unclear whether Toro will receive steady playing time with Kyle Seager and Ty France presumably ahead of him on the depth chart at third and first.