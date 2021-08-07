Where The Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill Stands Now

Cancel
SNELL: (Laughter) Just a few times. SIMON: But maybe we should remind ourselves what infrastructure means. SNELL: You know, in this case, it's all about traditional infrastructure, basically how Americans physically get around and move goods around. President Biden calls on Republicans and Democrats to find at least some common ground on infrastructure. And this is the result of that. You know, it is a major part of his agenda. And he is right that infrastructure has traditionally been an area where the two parties agree.

Presidential ElectionNPR

Why Aren't Some Democrats Ready To Pass Biden's Infrastructure Package?

Now that the Senate has passed a $1 trillion infrastructure package on a bipartisan vote, it's over to the House, where Democrats hold the majority. Done deal? Not so fast. Moderate Democrats want to vote on the infrastructure bill first, while Speaker Nancy Pelosi and progressive Democrats want to pass that bill and the more politically tricky social spending package called the budget reconciliation bill. President Biden wants the House to pass infrastructure right away, with social spending to follow later this fall. I spoke with Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar, one of the leaders of that progressive wing, and asked her to explain why she doesn't agree with the president.
Congress & Courts
AFP

Kyrsten Sinema: enigmatic US senator behind infrastructure bill

With her brightly colored wigs, striking clothes, Ironman feats and unusual life story, Kyrsten Sinema stands out in the staid US Senate. But it was the centrist Democrat's discretion that allowed her to garner bipartisan support for the huge infrastructure bill passed by the upper house on Tuesday. The $1.2 trillion package to improve the nation's roads, bridges, ports and broadband networks is a major political victory for President Joe Biden, and Sinema played a key role in making it happen. Unlike most of her colleagues, the 45-year-old senator from Arizona rarely stops to chat with the reporters who swarm the halls of the US Capitol.
Congress & Courts

How Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans learned to stop worrying about a Biden victory and love the infrastructure bill

What happened Tuesday in the Senate might seem like nothing short of a political miracle: Nineteen Republican senators, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, joined with Democrats to pass a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, advancing President Biden’s top domestic priority. But those Republicans said there was nothing mystical about it. The vote...
Congress & Courts

Barrasso, Lummis vote against $1 trillion Senate infrastructure bill

Wyoming's senators have voted against the U.S. Senate's $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which includes new expenditures on roads, bridges, water pipes, broadband and other projects. Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, both Republicans, cast their votes Tuesday against the legislation. The measure passed 69-30, bypassing the threshold to block a...
Congress & Courts

Here Are 5 Hurdles That Democrats Face Now For Their $3.5 Trillion Budget

The Senate struggled for months to get agreement and ultimately a bipartisan vote to pass a $1 trillion infrastructure package. Now Democrats in Congress are moving on to something potentially even harder: staying united on a $3.5 trillion budget that would represent the most ambitious remaking of the social safety net since the New Deal. Without Republican support they have limited time and room for error to get the plan to the president's desk.
Seattle, WA

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal on Her Strategy to Pass the President's Agenda Through Congress

Democrats have exactly four months to solve the country’s problems before the government grinds to a halt again. Come 2022, politicians will shift into reelection mode, with some making a big show of dropping messaging bills and others making a big show of stomping all over those bills. After November, Republicans will likely gerrymander their way into Congressional majorities, which will put President Joe Biden and the Democrats on the defensive for the next few years. Then it's the 2024 presidential election season, which nobody wants to think about right now.
POTUS

A Trump lawyer admits you can’t believe him — again

A top lawyer for former president Donald Trump who pushed Trump’s claims of widespread electoral fraud has admitted, amid scrutiny of his election claims, that he maybe just made stuff up. Again. The Washington Post’s Devlin Barrett has the new details on what Rudolph W. Giuliani and his then-law partner,...
Presidential Election

Biden already weighing his next unconstitutional action

President Joe Biden revealed this week that his administration is looking into whether he can federally mandate masks for all public school districts, even though such a policy would violate the states’ right to govern their own education and public health systems. He at least seemed to understand the bounds...

