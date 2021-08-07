Charlie Cook Passes The Baton On 'The Cook Political Report'

Charlie Cook has been called many things, quite a few of them nice, like a prophet of the polls, the Picasso of election analysis and, of course, founder of the Cook Political Report, which he began in 1984 and has been looked to for reporting on how elections might unfold. But after a long career, Charlie Cook is handing the reins over to his colleague Amy Walter, now the owner, publisher and editor-in-chief for the Cook Political Report. Charlie Cook joins us now. Thanks so much for being with us.