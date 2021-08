NEW DELHI — The Indian government will have to pay INR 8,000 crore ($1.07 billion) to four companies once the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, becomes law. “As far I know, there are four cases,” said Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairperson J.B. Mohapatra after the bill was passed in Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the Indian Parliament.