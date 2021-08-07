Goalie Jon Kempin will try keep D.C. United rolling vs. CF Montreal

D.C. United has been climbing in the East tonight, and will be looking to get on a true winning streak tonight as they host CF Montreal. United is unbeaten in four games and is coming off of a strong mid-week win, but they’ve only been on one winning streak all year (which lasted just two games). The next step for the Black-and-Red is going on a more prolonged run, and they’ll be looking to do that against a Montreal side that they outplayed back in June in a 0-0 draw.