Economy

Apply for disability?

By Asked in Jacksonville, FL
avvo.com
 6 days ago

In 2014 and 2016 I had back surgery. The doc in 2016 said I had degen disc dis. Now in 2021, I am finding it extremely hard to keep working and really want to apply for SSDI. I am running into lawyers that wont take my case because I only just recently stopped working. Is it because they wont get paid all that back money? I'd really like to know before I apply.

avvo.com

Economy
EntertainmentKearney Hub

Disabled need support in decisions

While many are joking about the conversations around #FreeBritney, this issue taps into a far deeper problem than just involving one pop star. #FreeBritney was started as Britney Spears has been pursuing legal action to escape her Conservatorship. Conservatorships and guardianships are the two most restrictive forms of substitute-decision making that are defined under Nebraska’s laws. However, just as in Britney’s case, many people who have a substitute decision-maker feel trapped with little or no ability to make their own decisions.
HealthRutland Herald

Leblanc: Time for disability employment reform

As we enter Year One of the Biden administration and Year Two of this nightmarish pandemic, it is now more important than ever that we pass meaningful reform that focuses on moving away from segregated settings to a world where paying livable wages and ending benefit cliffs is part of the new normal for all people with disabilities.
Charitiestribuneledgernews.com

Stimulus housing funds sought for the disabled

Aug. 4—Dynamic Independence, headquartered in Bartlesville, distributed $125,000 in CARES Act funding to 136 individuals with disabilities who were behind on their rent and utility payments during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. This year the nonprofit organization is seeking a similar grant under the American Rescue Plan for the mostly...
Public Healthccenterdispatch.com

COVID-19 Info for People with Disabilities

- Getting vaccinated is the most important step we can all take to protect ourselves and our loved ones from COVID-19, but for many people with disabilities, getting vaccinated has proven to be difficult. The Disability Information and Access Line (DIAL), a first-of-its-kind national call center, can help. DIAL connects...
Health Serviceswfxrtv.com

Extra SNAP benefits coming on Aug. 16

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Social Services has confirmed that eligible SNAP households will receive emergency allotment benefits this month. The benefits will be loaded onto Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards Monday, Aug. 16. According to an email from VDSS at the end of July, these emergency...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Second Federal Court Blocks Biden Mandate Requiring Doctors To Perform Trans Surgeries Against Conscience

A federal court has blocked President Joe Biden’s mandate that would require doctors to perform transgender surgeries against their consciences. Judge Reed O’Connor of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Wichita Falls Division, granted “a permanent injunction” to the Christian plaintiffs “to be exempt from the government’s requirement to perform abortions and gender-transition procedures.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Upworthy

Elizabeth Warren schools a billionaire on why he receives Social Security: 'It's not charity'

Late last week, Senator Elizabeth Warren engaged in a conversation with Ken Langone, an American billionaire and the founder of the home improvement company Home Depot. During the discussion, the businessman asked Warren why he received Social Security benefits. He argued that, as a billionaire, he should not be entitled to a payout from the government. In response, the Senator explained how measures of social security work. She also shared details about Real Corporate Profits Tax, a proposed minimum tax on corporations. The exchange has since gone viral, with dozens of social media users praising Warren for her well-explained response to Langone.
Public HealthPosted by
Bensalem Times

Temporary unemployment benefits during pandemic to end Sept. 4

Federal unemployment benefit programs, including Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, will end Sept. 4. “The federal unemployment benefits programs that helped many workers during the most difficult days of the pandemic will soon end,” said Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier. “We encourage...
Businesscbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Detroit) — Stimulus checks have helped many Americans get through COVID. The pandemic continues nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, as the Delta variant drives up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
Educationfortwaynesnbc.com

Justice Barrett refuses to intervene in IU vaccine matter

WASHINGTON (Fort Wayne's NBC) - Justice Amy Coney Barrett rejected an appeal for the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene in the battle over mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations at Indiana University. Her decision to turn away the plaintiffs' request -- without comment -- clears the way for the rule to take effect...
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

U.S. employers get religion with vaccine mandates

WILMINGTON, Del, Aug 12 (Reuters) - As coronavirus infections rise again, U.S. companies mandating vaccinations are confronting an uncomfortable question rarely asked by an employer - what is an employee's religious belief?. Google's parent Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O), Walmart Inc (WMT.N), and Tyson Foods Inc (TSN.N) are among the growing list...
Charleston, WVlootpress.com

W.Va. AG: Beware of Elder Abuse, Exploitation

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey emphasized the importance of protecting seniors from abuse and fraud. The Attorney General’s elder abuse litigation and prevention unit strives to educate the public and tackle all forms of abuse among the elderly population. Anyone in need of its expertise should contact the Attorney General’s senior services and elder abuse hotline at 304-558-1155 or email HelpForSeniors@wvago.gov.
Ohio Statechildrensdayton.org

apply and contacts

Dayton Children’s PGY-1 pharmacy residency program offers two positions each year. Applicants must be eligible for licensure as a pharmacist in the state of Ohio by September 1st of the residency year. Application and submission of supporting documents must be completed through PhORCAS by January 1st of the residency year.
HealthHRmagazine.co.uk

Employers should not dismiss unvaccinated employees

According to the Guardian, when CNN’s president Jeff Zucker told staff about the firing, he reminded them that vaccines were mandatory when working in the US office or when they meet other employees. HR’s role in vaccinations:. Do you need a coronavirus vaccine before attending the workplace?. Suzanne Staunton, employment...
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

10 Books on Disability Justice

In progressive circles, disabled folks are all too often left out of conversations around inclusion and intersectionality. But you can’t achieve comprehensive social justice without disability justice. As noted by Sins Invalid founder Patty Berne in “Skin, Tooth, and Bone — The Basis of Our Movement Is People: A Disability...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You Refuse to Get Vaccinated, You Could Be Barred From This, Lawyers Say

Unvaccinated people are not only more at risk of getting infected with and dying from COVID, but they're also beginning to face new restrictions. New York City recently announced it would be requiring proof of vaccination for restaurants, gyms, and theaters, and other major cities—like Los Angeles—are now considering doing the same. But that's not the only policy that could affect the unvaccinated, lawyers are warning.

