It’s Not A Green Jacket, But It’s Still Pretty Good

Hideki Matsuyama has been on top of his game and will be looking for a PGA Tour win this week when the 2021 Wyndham Championship tees off Thursday in Greensboro, N.C. The Japanese star went 15-under par at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and made the seven-man playoff for the bronze medal before settling for a tie for fourth place. And at last week's WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, he was in another playoff, this time lipping out a 26-foot birdie putt that would have won it on the first playoff hole before losing to Abraham Ancer on the second. The reigning Masters champion comes in among the betting favorites, along with former Wyndham winners Webb Simpson and Patrick Reed. Players will be jockeying for positioning, or to earn a spot, in the FedEx Cup playoffs, which start next week at the Northern Trust.