These are the remaining events left of the Tokyo Olympics

A woman has joked that she has been rethinking her love life after seeing her ex succeed at the Tokyo Olympics.New Zealander Hayden Wilde won the bronze medal in the men’s individual triathlon event in Tokyo. And in doing so, he left his former school girlfriend thinking about what could have been.It's bronze for Hayden Wilde in the men's #Triathlon!#NZL @WorldTriathlon @TheNZTeam pic.twitter.com/etroc1JHBn— Olympics (@Olympics) July 25, 2021Speaking to 1News, the unnamed woman, who was found by pure coincidence by reporters at a fan event, said: “I went to primary school with him and he’s grown so much and...