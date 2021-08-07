Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

AP source: Hornets agree to terms with Kelly Oubre Jr.

wcn247.com
 2 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press the Charlotte Hornets have agreed to terms with small forward Kelly Oubre Jr. on a two-year, $26 million contract. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Saturday because the deal has not been finalized. The Hornets announced they've acquired Wes Iwundu, a protected 2022 first-round draft pick and cash considerations from the New Orleans Pelicans and the draft rights to Tyler Harvey from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for sending guard Devonte Graham to New Orleans as a part of a three-team trade earlier this week.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Oubre Jr.
Person
Wes Iwundu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Associated Press#The New Orleans Pelicans#The Memphis Grizzlies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
New Orleans Pelicans
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Warriors sign-and-trade involves Kelly Oubre Jr.

The 2021-22 season is going to be a pivotal time for the Golden State Warriors not only because they get Klay Thompson back for the first-time since the 2019 NBA Finals, but because they have a real chance to be a championship contender once again. Not only do they have their “Big 3” back in Steph, Klay and Draymond, but the Warriors also have guys like Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman, Jordan Poole and their two rookies in Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

3 teams who could still consider adding Kelly Oubre Jr.

During his first few years in the league with the Washington Wizards, Kelly Oubre Jr. struggled to carve out a role with his team, but during the 2017-18 NBA season, Oubre Jr. stepped up into a “sixth-man-like” role for the Wizards and quickly became a high-flying, athletic wing that was gaining the attention of plenty around the league.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Kelly Oubre Jr interested in a move to Spurs

Golden State Warriors forward Kelly Oubre Jr is looking for a nice payday in free agency and is expected to have lots of potential suitors starting on Monday. While it’s not out of the question he returns to the Bay Area, there is one specific destination he is interested in.
NBAYardbarker

NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard Tried To Recruit Kelly Oubre Jr. Prior To His Agreement With The Hornets

The Portland Trail Blazers were clearly a team that needed some additions to their roster in free agency. While they did manage to retain free-agent Norman Powell, the majority of their core has stayed the same. Continuity certainly has its merits but after a first-round loss to the Jamal Murray-less Denver Nuggets, many expected GM Neil Olshey to at least make a minor splash on the trade market or in free agency.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

The Golden State Warriors royally botched the Kelly Oubre Jr. situation

The Golden State Warriors could’ve done something more to either retain Kelly Oubre Jr. or complete a sign-and-trade, at least using his contract value as an asset. Neither happened, and it’s a situation they’ll look back on with regret. Last offseason, once the Warriors found out that Klay Thompson went...
NBAbasketballnews.com

Lakers, Nets, Clippers, Blazers, others made offer to Kelly Oubre Jr.

Earlier this week, Kelly Oubre Jr. came to an agreement on a two-year, $25 million deal with the Charlotte Hornets. When the news broke, Oubre was widely regarded as the top free agent remaining on the market. Prior to joining the Hornets, Oubre received offers from quite a few teams.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks Rumors: Team had interest in free agent Kelly Oubre Jr.

With little spending money to utilize, the Milwaukee Bucks were bound to strike out on some targets that were on their wishlist in 2021 NBA Free Agency. While most of those targets will never come to the surface, SNY’s Ian Begley reported earlier that Kelly Oubre Jr. was among the names. Begley noted that the forward had garnered interest from Milwaukee and a handful of other contending teams across the league before eventually inking a two-year deal worth $25 million with the Charlotte Hornets.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Charlotte Hornets sign versatile young forward Kelly Oubre Jr.

Early Friday morning the Charlotte Hornets made their second signing of free agency, agreeing to a two-year deal with former Golden St. Warriors forward, Kelly Oubre Jr. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that it would be a $26 million-plus deal. Oubre, 25, is entering his seventh season in the NBA...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Lakers, Clippers, And Bucks Showed Interest In Kelly Oubre Jr

Kelly Oubre Jr was put in a tough spot at the beginning of free agency. He could either join a contending team on a big discount and have a diminished role on a good team, or sign with a non-contender for more money and a bigger role. And, as most...
NBABleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on CJ McCollum Trade, Aron Baynes and More

While NBA free agents have only been able to officially sign deals with teams since Friday, there was a ton of news in the days leading up to those transactions getting finalized. A bunch of players have changed teams, and there have also been some major trades take place. But...
NBABleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Dennis Schroder, Marc Gasol and Alex Caruso

The Los Angeles Lakers' roster looks much different than it did two weeks ago. And there could be more changes to come before the start of the 2021-22 season in October. The biggest move made by the Lakers so far this offseason was the acquisition of point guard Russell Westbrook, who will form a big three with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. However, Los Angeles had to send Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the draft rights to Isaiah Jackson to the Washington Wizards in exchange.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Clippers-Raptors trade is centered around Goran Dragic

The Los Angeles Clippers and their point guards have been an issue over recent NBA seasons. This has been a priority for the team and they could still be searching for some depth this offseason. If that is the case, the Toronto Raptors could have an intriguing veteran to send away.

Comments / 0

Community Policy