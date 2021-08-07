AP source: Hornets agree to terms with Kelly Oubre Jr.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press the Charlotte Hornets have agreed to terms with small forward Kelly Oubre Jr. on a two-year, $26 million contract. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Saturday because the deal has not been finalized. The Hornets announced they've acquired Wes Iwundu, a protected 2022 first-round draft pick and cash considerations from the New Orleans Pelicans and the draft rights to Tyler Harvey from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for sending guard Devonte Graham to New Orleans as a part of a three-team trade earlier this week.www.wcn247.com
