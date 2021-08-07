AP source: Hornets agree to terms with Kelly Oubre Jr.

The 2021-22 season is going to be a pivotal time for the Golden State Warriors not only because they get Klay Thompson back for the first-time since the 2019 NBA Finals, but because they have a real chance to be a championship contender once again. Not only do they have their “Big 3” back in Steph, Klay and Draymond, but the Warriors also have guys like Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman, Jordan Poole and their two rookies in Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody.