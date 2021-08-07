The number two receiver spot for the Trojans is still up in the air

Ezring: After an unorthodox and hectic journey to the Trojans’ roster, the prize of USC’s 2019 recruiting class finally saw the field in cardinal and gold in 2020. Bru McCoy is a talented receiver whose game is centered around his enticing mix of height, weight and speed. The big-bodied pass-catcher has potential as a legitimate vertical threat thanks to his impressive linear burst and long speed for his size. Currently an unrefined route runner, McCoy has shown potential. He uses his size to his advantage and is capable of consistently separating with push-offs. What’s more, McCoy has clean and sudden change of direction ability. As a result, he can string together cuts as a route runner. The former five-star recruit maintains a uniform route stem before snapping his breaks and gets his head around quickly in anticipation of the ball. At times, McCoy even employs head fakes, body language and jab steps to sell his routes. In his releases, the one-time Texas Longhorn displays quick feet to freeze defenders before exploding to capitalize on their hesitation. At the catch point, McCoy uses his frame to shield the ball and does not lose focus through contact. Consequently, he should be able to use his large frame to compensate for any difficulty separating as he develops. After the catch, McCoy is both shifty and powerful. He plays with excellent contact balance and leg drive to work through smaller defenders. As a blocker, McCoy flashes dominance. Although the Trojan standout is still developing, he can contribute on special teams as a returner and gunner while he learns. Subscribe for full article.