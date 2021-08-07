A Brief Warm Up... A Chance For More Storms... Then More Seasonable Weather

Will experience a mix of clouds and sun today with SE winds between 10-20 mph. There will be a few isolated thunderstorms throughout the evening but mostly just to the south of the F/M area in the southern valley and central/ southern MN. Some of these Storms could be on the stronger side with the main concern being strong winds, and hail... but that looks to be reserved our of our area (see the bottom image of the latest SPC outlook as of 1:40 pm Saturday 8/7/21). Lighter winds and decreasing clouds for tomorrow. Then hot and Humid for Monday with temperatures ranging from high 80's to mid 90's across the area. There will be a few scattered and isolated showers and storms Monday evening and overnight, as well as on Tuesday... some could be strong/severe. The wind will pick up and switch back to the NW likely pulling down more smoke and haze... as well as much "cooler" temperatures compared to the summer we've had as we go through the middle of next week with temperatures in the upper 70's to low 80's throughout the area. Looking further ahead were expecting another warm-up next week in mid-august, and a warm September compared to what average temperatures are (upper 70's).