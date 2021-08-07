Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

2021 Spring Salinity Update

University of Florida
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor those who are not sure what “salinity” is – it is the amount of dissolved solids (salts) in water -how salty the water is. It is typically measured in parts per thousand (ppt or ‰). Seawater is usually around 35‰. Brackish water is salty, but not as salty as the sea. And then there is freshwater which would be around 0‰.

blogs.ifas.ufl.edu

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oceans#Weather#Salinity#Volunteers#The Pensacola Bay System##Navy Point Se#Na Navy#Chico#Big Lagoon Grand Lagoon#Sanders Beach
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Saint Petersburg, FLeckerd.edu

Spring Into Summer

Eckerd offers an additional program known as spring-into-summer. Students register for class as part of their spring semester and prepare for travel that commences at the end of that semester. Destinations for these programs are announced in late fall of each academic year.
Saline, MIPosted by
MLive

Storm sparks 3,000-gallon sewer spill in Saline

SALINE, MI - This week’s southeast Michigan thunderstorm prompted another byproduct: sewer water in Saline. Between 2,000 to 3,000 gallons of sewer water flowed out and around the Saline Wastewater Treatment Plant due to early morning storms on Aug. 12, according to a city release. The overflow started in the...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Drought: Rivers In Western, Northern MN Seeing Less Than 10% Of Their Average Flow

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It’s dry in the Twin Cities, but it’s even worse the further north you go. Many streams and rivers are now hitting a critical stage. There is a part of the Minnesota River in Chaska that would normally be several feet under water, but the river continues to narrow as the dry spell continues. “A lot of rivers in western and northern Minnesota have entered “low flow,” which is usually less than 10% of their average or normal flow,” said Brent Hewett, forecaster for the National Weather Service. That likely means the streams and tributaries that flow into those bodies of...
AgricultureUniversity of Florida

The Stone Crab Fishery

Written by Kate Rose, Graduate Student in Fisheries and Aquatic Sciences, UF IFAS School of Forestry, Fisheries & Geomatic Sciences. There is perhaps no seafood as quintessential to the Florida experience as the Florida stone crab. This crab is nearly completely a Florida fishery, and over 95% of stone crabs harvested are consumed here in Florida. The process of getting this animal’s meat from maritime to meal, however, is about as whacky as the state that it’s named after. Stone crabs exhibit autotomy, which means they can drop their limbs as a method of escape and regrow them later. Fishing practices capitalize on this by allowing fishermen to take one or both claws, where most of the meat resides, from the animal (assuming they are of minimum size) and returning it—alive—to the water. Most animals, aquatic or terrestrial, aren’t designed to be consumed and live to tell the tail. Even fewer are designed to recover from the experience!
WildlifeEast Oregonian

Rangeland study to address impact of drought, predators on ranching

A University of Idaho-led team next month will start studying how drought and wolves impact rangeland and the people who live and raise livestock there. A $1.6 million National Science Foundation grant is funding the five-year project. It includes collaborators from the University of Michigan, Ohio State University and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
GardeningUniversity of Florida

The Neighborhood Gardener August 2021

In August’s issue of the Neighborhood Gardener, the issue includes information about Florida Gardening for New Residents, Garden Myths Vol. 1, and the August Plant of the Month: Thryallis. You can access the full newsletter, here, or read on for a synopsis of each article. The Neighborhood Gardener is the...
GardeningUniversity of Florida

Weekly “What is it?”: Trailing Fuzzybean

We must be doing a decent job at getting the word out about invasive plant species, because as soon as unusual things start blooming, we get calls. My colleague Rick O’Connor has been especially proactive about informing people of the invasive beach vitex, so he is often alerted when vines of all sorts start showing up. Longer warm seasons and fewer hard freezes due to changes in climate will continue to bring an increase in both native and invasive vine species, which can affect the ecological makeup of our existing ecosystems.
AgricultureCapital Journal

Grasshoppers and winter wheat

Grasshoppers were an issue in some areas of South Dakota during 2020 and continue to be an issue for several parts of the state in 2021. The drought conditions that are being experienced throughout much of South Dakota aren’t helping, as the grasshoppers’ populations are limited on available food. These populations have required management in other crops and should be monitored prior to and during winter wheat planting.
Hernando, FLUniversity of Florida

Have YOU taken the pledge?

Suppose you have ventured to coastal boat ramps in Hernando and Citrus counties this summer. In that case, you may have been asked by UF/IFAS Extension employees to be seagrass safe. But why?. Seagrasses are completely submerged grass-like plants in coastal areas. They help maintain water clarity by trapping sediments...
Environmentwestrivereagle.com

West River Eagle Local Weather Outlook

Several weeks of hot weather is about to end abruptly on Friday. Sunrise will likely be covered with clouds but it will be a pleasant 62°F with a better than 55% chance of rain. NNW winds 10 mph to 17 mph will bring in the coolest temperatures we have had since springtime. It will only warm up to 74°F before it falls to 52°F by midnight. Skies will clear up a little bit in the afternoon but there is a strong possibility of afternoon thunderstorms and/or scattered showers. There is a 25% chance of overnight precipitation.
Oneida, TNIndependent Herald

Eye to the Sky: The wet, soggy third week of August

Ordinarily, August is one of the driest months of the year in this part of the world. October is the driest month, followed by September, November, and then August. But there’s been nothing dry about our weather pattern recently. Today marks the fifth consecutive day with measurable rainfall in Oneida,...
Environmenthngnews.com

Rain still leaves soil moisture below average

Wisconsin had 4.5 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending August 15, 2021, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Temperatures and precipitation were near normal across the state, though several reporters mentioned high humidity. Southern...
Agricultureglenarborsun.com

What heat waves, frost, drought and torrential rain mean for our cherry orchards

Photo: Heather Leach, manager at Cherry Bay Orchards, says the farm has diversified geographically to withstand unpredictable weather events. Ninety degrees on April 1. Frost in May. Drought in June, and torrential rain storms of up to 4.75 inches within five hours in July. It has not been a typical year for northern Michigan cherry growers. But then, typical years are either a thing of the past, or the rarest of occurrence.
Agriculturefarmers-exchange.net

More Rain Needed for Soybeans

The following is from the Indiana Field Office of USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service for the week ending Aug. 15. Sporadic rains did little to relieve dry fields. Soil moisture levels increased from the previous week, with 69 percent of topsoil moisture reported as adequate or surplus. The average temperature...
Agricultureeverettpost.com

The Drought Monitor – No Drought About It

Since June 14th, it has been exceptionally dry in the North Sound. The only decent rainfall of late occurred on August 7th and 8th, breaking a 51-day dry streak. The very dry weather has resulted in much drier soils, lower river runoff, drier foliage, and heightened wildfire conditions. The North Sound has seen its share of roadside and other fires that fire response crews have jumped on to extinguish before they got out of hand.
Wildlifewallowa.com

Rangeland study to address impact of drought, predators on ranching

A University of Idaho-led team next month will start studying how drought and wolves impact rangeland and the people who live and raise livestock there. A $1.6 million National Science Foundation grant is funding the five-year project. It includes collaborators from the University of Michigan, Ohio State University and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Comments / 0

Community Policy