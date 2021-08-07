2021 Spring Salinity Update

Written by Kate Rose, Graduate Student in Fisheries and Aquatic Sciences, UF IFAS School of Forestry, Fisheries & Geomatic Sciences. There is perhaps no seafood as quintessential to the Florida experience as the Florida stone crab. This crab is nearly completely a Florida fishery, and over 95% of stone crabs harvested are consumed here in Florida. The process of getting this animal’s meat from maritime to meal, however, is about as whacky as the state that it’s named after. Stone crabs exhibit autotomy, which means they can drop their limbs as a method of escape and regrow them later. Fishing practices capitalize on this by allowing fishermen to take one or both claws, where most of the meat resides, from the animal (assuming they are of minimum size) and returning it—alive—to the water. Most animals, aquatic or terrestrial, aren’t designed to be consumed and live to tell the tail. Even fewer are designed to recover from the experience!