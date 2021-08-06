Cancel
Littlefield, TX

Littlefield ISD offering free meals to all students

 4 days ago

LITTLEFIELD ISD has announced its policy that this school year, healthy meals will be offered every school day to all students at no cost. Typically, a student’s household must meet income eligibility requirements to qualify for free or reduced-price meals. However, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued guidance that allows schools to offer meals to all students at no cost for the 2021-2022 school year Each school/site or central office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed upon request.

