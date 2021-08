MISS SANDHILLS PAGEANT WINNERS—These sisters captured the attention of the Pageant judges Thursday evening, and chose them as the winners. Winning the 2021 Miss Sandhills Sweetheart crown was Karla Arriola, on the left; while her sister, Diana Arriola, won the Miss Congeniality and First Runner-up titles and the two shoulder banners and corsages. (Staff Photo by Joella Lovvorn)