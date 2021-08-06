Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

LEADING GOSPEL SINGING

lambcountyleadernews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEADING GOSPEL SINGING – Pat Hukill played the key board Wednesday night, as Tammie Brooks, left, sang soprano and her mother, Cynthia Brooks, harmonized with her alto part. (Staff photo by Joella Lovvorn)

www.lambcountyleadernews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gospel Singing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Musickwbu.org

Shout! Black Gospel Music Moments - Dorothy Norwood

Legendary gospel story-teller Dorothy Norward is at her very best on the compelling story-song, “Walk Through the Valley.”. Click to listen to this episode. Click the title above to read along. Listen to this week's featured song. Welcome to Shout! Black Gospel Music Moments. I’m Robert Darden. The incomparable Dorothy...
Religionthecharlottegazette.com

Starkey gospel group to perform

The Larnell Starkey and the Spiritual Seven will perform at the Prizery Saturday, Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. The group from Wirtz, in southwestern Virginia are all active in Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, where many of the group sing when they aren’t on tour. “We’re not entertainment. It is a...
East Otto, NYSalamanca Press

Southern gospel singer to perform in East Otto

EAST OTTO — Joyce Igo, of Hurricane, W.V., will be bringing her southern gospel music to the Brooklyn Free Methodist Church at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8. Refreshments will be served beginning at 5 p.m. Igo, her grandson Steven and his wife, Brooke, will perform original gospel music Igo has...
Clitherall, MNFergus Falls Daily Journal

Groovin’ gospel: Victorious to perform in Clitherall

Victorious trio is a Southern gospel group composed of tenor, Rich Treptow, his wife, alto, Linda Sue Treptow, and lead soprano, Cheryl Anderson. Both Rich and Cheryl have history performing musically, with Rich singing gospel and Cheryl, country. The group, which hails from Indianapolis, will be performing in Clitherall at Lakes Community Church on Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. in an uplifting and entertaining event.
Porum, OKMuskogee Daily Phoenix

Porum church to host gospel singing convention

Free Will Baptist Church in Porum will host a gospel singing convention on Saturday. The convention begins at 10 a.m. with a break for lunch at noon. The singing resumes at 1 p.m. Information: Linda Harding (918) 733-4259.
Religionourlocalcommunityonline.com

Gospel Singing at Heritage Baptist Church

There will be a Gospel Singing Saturday August 7th at 7:00 pm at Heritage Baptist Church at 743 Highway 197 North in Burnsville. Singing will be The Joyful Sound Trio from Weaverville, NC, Heritage Baptist Singers, Brenda Penland and others. Pastor Max Gortney and congregation welcome everyone. For more information call 284-9314 and talk to Charlie.
Jeffersonville, OHRecord-Herald

Gospel musician Thomas Shelton to perform live

Thomas Shelton will soon perform live at the Jeffersonville Church of Christ. The concert will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. at the church, located at 83 N. Main St. in Jeffersonville. Music, stories and laughter will be happening, and refreshments will be provided. Over the last...
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee expresses sadness over the departure of Good Morning America co-star

Ginger Zee has become somewhat of a staple on the Good Morning America team, delighting and terrifying fans each morning with her weather updates and safety drills. The entire team, in fact, has become quite well-known. However, Ginger revealed on her social media that the team wouldn't quite be the same after an unexpected departure.
Leitchfield, KYPosted by
WBKR

An American Idol Winner Set to Sing His Face Off In Leitchfield, KY

A few years ago, Trent Harmon and I were playing blackjack side-by-side, for play money, at a St. Jude casino night. Trent didn't know it at the time, but I was running an Ocean's 11-inspired grift operation that included people on the inside handing me stacks of money and an elaborate scheme to create distractions in the room that would give me and my cohorts the opportunity to "steal" stacks of cash. One of those distractions was Angel, who walked behind us, tripped and fell into our table causing money to fly everywhere. When Trent was distracted (and who wouldn't be with that train wreck ramming into the table, falling onto the ground and launching her purse up into the air), I lifted the majority of the cash he was playing with. Of course, he just figured he got knocked off the table like everyone else's. But no. I took it and used it to buy raffle tickets, which ultimately won us an autograph guitar that we used to make money during our St. Jude Radiothon. See, when you steal fake money for charity, it's not really stealing. And, to this day, I'm pretty sure Trent has no idea he just happened to be standing in the middle of one of the greatest pratfalls and heists in the history of casino gaming.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Joy Duggar Forsyth FINALLY Surfaces, Fuels Pregnancy Rumors

Joy Duggar Forsyth FINALLY surfaced on Instagram after weeks of silence. Counting On fans assume Joy and her family took a break from social media and stepped out of the spotlight because of Josh’s trial. A scroll through her profile and the profile of her husband confirms July 9th and July 10th were the last days they posted anything. So, it has been exactly a month since fans have heard from time. As we previously reported, this caused pregnancy rumors to run rampant. On Reddit, followers over the family noted the only time Joy took this long of a break from social media was when she was hiding a pregnancy.
Theater & DancePosted by
Amomama

Ne-Yo's Ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw Dances Her Heart out Wearing Yellow Swimsuit & Sheer Robe in Video

Ne-Yo's former fiancée, Monyetta Shaw, has her own way of having fun this summer, displaying her impressive dancing skills in a recent video posted on social media. Monyetta Shaw was in the spotlight due to her relationship with singer Ne-Yo, whom she first met at a Jamie Foxx concert. The former couple had been engaged for quite some time, but then Ne-Yo canceled the wedding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy